Items in Pokemon have become an important part of the game, whether during the adventure or during an important battle.

Some items can be used to heal such as Potions. Others can be used to catch Pokemon, such as the various Poke Balls. There are even items that Pokemon can use by holding it in battle.

Items are an integral part of the journey, now more than ever. They can boost stats, create problems for opposing creatures, and become changers of the tide in battle. They are very necessary.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon Items to use of all time

#5 - Evolution Stones

Image via Game Freak

Advertisement

These Pokemon items will all be wrapped into one. Stones such as the Moon Stone, Fire Stone, Thunder Stone, and Water Stone are essential in evolving certain Pokemon. That makes these items extremely useful. Without them, Eevee would stay Eevee forever and Nidoking or Nidoqueen would never see the light of day.

#4 - Exp. Candies

Image via Game Freak

In Sword and Shield, Exp. Candies were introduced. They are mostly gained by successfully completing a Max Raid Battle. These Exp. Candies come in different sizes, from XS, S, M, L, to XL. The different sizes provide different Exp. points to the Pokemon of choice. This is an incredible way to level Pokemon all the way up to 100 and get them ready for competitive battles.

Advertisement

#3 - Max Revive

Image via The Pokemon Company

Max Revive is one of the best healing items available in Pokemon. Stocking up them during the battle against the Elite Four is something many trainers remember fondly. If a Pokemon faints, instead of using several healing items to bring them back to tip top shape, a Max Revive does it all in one. It is the easiest way to fully heal and revive a fainted companion and get ready for the next battle.

#2 - Leftovers

Image via Game Freak

Leftovers is an item that a Pokemon can use itself in battle. Allowing a Pokemon to hold it gives them some extra help in battle. After each turn, Leftovers acts as a healer. A small amount of HP will return to the Pokemon every single time it is used. That can be the difference between hanging on when a big hit is coming or fainting and losing the battle.

Advertisement

#1 - Master Ball

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Master Ball is the best item to use in Pokemon. It is so iconic. There isn't much better than a guaranteed catch of any Pokemon, no matter the normal difficulty. From a rare Shiny to a powerful Legendary, the Master Ball will not fail. With the Sword and Shield lottery system allowing more than one Master Ball in a game, it has become even more useful and valuable.