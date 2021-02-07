Top 5 most underwhelming features in Pokemon

The Pokemon games have some amazing features that really make each region come alive.

Of course, with the best features, there are always some that fall in the other category. There are some features in the Pokemon franchise that can be considered useless.

This happens in almost every game series and Pokemon is no exception. Some features make an appearance and no one touches it or it makes no difference to how the journey unfolds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 most useless features in Pokemon

#5 - Walking Pokemon

Just because the feature is popular does not mean it a useful entry into the Pokemon franchise. Having the lead member of the Pokemon party walk behind the player character is awesome. It is so fun seeing the creature tag along in the overworld. Needless to say, though, it is pretty useless. It doesn't do anything except add another sprite to the screen.

#4 - Catching Tutorial

Every single Pokemon game has shown players how to catch a Pokemon and how to access the Poke Balls from the bag. That is fine as new players join the party. The useless part comes from the majority of players already knowing how this works. It is time consuming and cannot be skipped. If it was skippable, it would be fine.

#3 - Rotation Battles

Rotation Battles did absolutely nothing to prepare trainers for the journey ahead in Pokemon's Generation V and VI. The majority of battles are one on one encounters in the Pokemon series. Rotation Battles were a gimmick added in that did nothing but create chaos. It was useless in actually training for the important battles still to come.

#2 - AR Mapping Tasks

This is a useless feature from the mobile giant Pokemon GO. In a pandemic, the majority of people are spinning PokeStops from their cars. No one does the AR Mapping tasks. No one. Niantic implemented the game and never gave a reason as to why. It asks players to scan the landmark with their phone in order to complete the task. Most just delete it to make room for a regular Field Research Task.

#1 - Radio

The Radio included in the PokeGear during Generation II and its remakes was absolutely useless and pointless. The Radio programs varied and it was used as a plot device. The games would have been perfectly fine without it. Game Freak and The Pokemon Company must have known this, because it never returned after those games.