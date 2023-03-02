What is the best moveset for Charizard in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Pokemon GO's Rising Heroes season has just begun, and Charizard has once again returned to the fore. Until March 8, 2023, at 10:00 am local time, players can battle Mega Charizard Y in raids and collect its Mega Energy.

However, trainers who defeat Mega Charizard Y won't only receive Mega Energy but will also gain an opportunity to catch a standard Charizard of their own. If they do so, it's worth outfitting it with a top moveset to give it the best battle capabilities.

In both PvE and PvP, Charizard remains a very capable fighter in Pokemon GO.

Outfitting the beloved Kanto region starter with a high-damage moveset can make it even more vicious in any arena it steps into.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended movesets for Charizard in Pokemon GO PvE and PvP

Charizard's capable movesets can be further enhanced via Mega Evolution (Image via Niantic)

Depending on which battle format a player wants to use Charizard in, it would be wise to cater the moveset accordingly. This is due to the inherent differences between PvE and PvP combat in Pokemon GO.

PvE opponents, like raid bosses or Team GO Rocket teams, are easier to predict and counter. However, PvP opponents are more difficult to predict, and Charizard will need to account for many different opponent types and counter them accordingly with the right move type.

Top movesets for Charizard in Pokemon GO as of March 2023

PvE - Air Slash/Wing Attack and Blast Burn

- Air Slash/Wing Attack and Blast Burn PvP - Fire Spin, Blast Burn, and Dragon Claw

When it comes to PvE in Pokemon GO, Charizard benefits from either Air Slash or Wing Attack, essentially whichever a player prefers. Not only do these two moves benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) when used by Charizard as a partial Flying-type, but they also provide good energy generation and come out pretty quickly.

Once Charizard is well-energized, it's time to turn up the heat with Blast Burn. Having a Fire and Flying-type moveset in PvE also provides Charizard with additional type coverage, giving it some play against Fighting-types that aren't weak to Fire-type moves.

Charizard's PvP moveset is still diverse but in a different sense. Instead of leaning into Charizard's Flying-type moves, it can continue to deal STAB damage with Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Meanwhile, picking up Dragon Claw allows this Kanto starter to counter Dragon-type opponents without being weak to them itself. Dragon-type Pokemon remain a staple of most Pokemon GO PvP formats.

Ultimately, if these movesets aren't suiting a player and they believe they'd have more success with a different moveset, there's nothing wrong with tweaking Charizard's moves.

With access to moves like Wing Attack, Dragon Breath, Flamethrower, and Overheat, Charizard can be fine-tuned to a player's preferences quite easily if the player has Stardust and TMs.

This is particularly true in the PvP arena. The meta can change quite quickly and force players to adapt by switching up their movesets to account for new Pokemon who have risen to front-runner status. Fortunately for Charizard, its excellent attack stat makes it a force when using just about any move that it's capable of learning.

