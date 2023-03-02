What is the best team for Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition in Pokemon GO? (March 2023) 

The 10th full season of Pokemon GO, called Rising Heroes, is underway. Along with it comes plenty of events as well as PvP's 14th season of battles and rewards.

On March 1, 2023, the first specialty PvP format opened for Season 14. This cup, the Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition, enacts the same 2,500 CP limit as the Ultra League. However, only Dragon, Steel, and Fairy-type Pokemon are permitted.

Additionally, this Pokemon GO PvP format bans the use of Galarian Stunfisk and Cobalion. Like many specialty cups before it, the limits imposed on the Fantasy Cup force players to re-evaluate their battle strategies accordingly.

While there's no perfect team for Fantasy Cup's Ultra League Edition, a solid one can carry players far without many adjustments needed.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended team for Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition in Pokemon GO, featuring Altered Forme Giratina

Tapu Fini's profile should rise substantially in this Pokemon GO PvP format (Image via Niantic)

When devising any battle team in Pokemon GO's PvP format, it's best to add three Pokemon that fit specific roles. Notably, players tend to prioritize a lead Pokemon, a switch to assist them in poor matchups, and a closer to finish fights and defeat unshielded opponents.

Some Pocket Monsters can fill multiple roles depending on their IV stats, movesets, and type combinations. Players should have a fair amount of freedom when it comes to piecing together a team for Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition.

Here is the recommended team for Pokemon GO's Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition:

Lead - Registeel (Lock-On, Zap Cannon, Focus Blast)

- Registeel (Lock-On, Zap Cannon, Focus Blast) Switch - Tapu Fini (Water Gun, Surf, Moonblast)

- Tapu Fini (Water Gun, Surf, Moonblast) Closer - Altered Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak)

With the team listed above, Pokemon GO trainers should have a significant amount of success in Fantasy Cup's Ultra League Edition meta.

The team carries a balance of Steel, Dragon, and Fairy typing while also having a Ghost-type element from Giratina and a Water-type one from Tapu Fini. However, all of these creatures also benefit substantially from being Legendary Pokemon, and they have the stats and movesets to match their capabilities.

As a lead, Registeel benefits from spectacular durability and the ability to quickly charge its Charged Moves, thanks to the presence of the move Lock-On. It can heavily pressure shields as a result and deal great damage when an opponent chooses not to deploy their shield.

However, Registeel has its problems in this format against foes like Kommo-o, who is a partial Fighting-type. Foes that have a partial Fire typing can also give it trouble.

When Registeel is in a situation where it can't win its type matchup, trainers can tag in Tapu Fini. This Legendary Pokemon from Alola benefits from seven different elemental resistances, including Fire and Fighting-types that deal super effective damage against Registeel.

As a partial Fairy-type, Tapu Fini also benefits from resisting Dragon-type attacks. Access to powerful Fairy-type attacks like Moonblast allows it to counter popular Dragon-type options like Giratina, Kommo-o, and Dragonite.

On the subject of Giratina, its naturally high durability makes it an excellent closer in this PvP cup. Its Dragon/Ghost-type status gives it plenty of resistances and only a few weaknesses. Moves like Shadow Sneak and Dragon Claw can also pack a real punch. When an opponent is out of shields or down to their last Pokemon, Altered Forme Giratina can outlast the competition.

