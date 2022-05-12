All Tapu Fini weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO

Players of Pokemon GO can finally get their hands on Tapu Fini. However, in order to do so, players must participate in a very difficult 5-star raid. This raid associated with Tapu Fini is going to be available to players until May 25.

As this is the first time players get to capture Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO, players will want to get it right away. However, just like every other Pokemon in the game, they will want to ensure that they are using the best strategy to damage the Pokemon and complete the raid.

Knowing the right moves to use, how best to counter, and deal extra damage will help players take Tapu Fini out much quicker. Here are all of Tapu Fini's weaknesses to help players complete the difficult raid in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO players should use these Tapu Fini weaknesses and counters to their advantage

All Tapu Fini weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Players will want to note that Tapu Fini is a water/fairy Pokemon. As with other Pokemon types, Tapu Fini is going to be weak against electric, grass, and poison attacks.

Because of its weakness against those types of attacks, players should aim to bring the type of Pokemon that can perform those attacks.

Players can also use steel-type Pokemon to mitigate the damage of Tapu Fini's fairy-type attacks as well.

How to counter against Tapu Fini in Pokemon GO

The best way for players to counter a Pokemon such as Tapu Fini is to use Pokemon that are in a direct type advantage over it. This means electric Pokemon, such as Electivire, Zapdos, and Zekrom. These Pokemon can use their powerful electric attacks such as Thundershock and Thunderbolt against Tapu Fini in order to deal more damage.

Players can also counter using grass or poison Pokemon

Just as players can use electric Pokemon to deal massive damage, players can also use grass types and poison types. Grass Pokemon such as Tangrowth or Chesnaught can use Vine Whip and Solar Beam to great effect. And poison Pokemon such as Vileplume and Roserade can be strong contenders as well, using Sludge Bomb to dish out the punishment when in battle with Tapu Fini.

Since Tapu Fini is only available for a limited time, players will want to ensure that they partake in the raid as soon as possible. However, if players miss the deadline to complete the raid (May 25), they will have another chance to obtain Tapu Fini.

From May 25 to June 1, players can encounter Tapu Fini or the three other island guardians in raids in case they couldn't get the new Pokemon the first time.

