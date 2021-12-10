Pokemon GO: Analyzing Dragonite's weaknesses and its best counters

One of the Kanto region's original Dragon-type powerhouses, Dragonite retains a solid place in Pokemon GO battles and is a popular pick in many different modes and formats.

Technically a dual Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon, Dragonite possesses four key weaknesses in battle, one of which should be preferred over the others, as it is double super effective, and deals 4x normal damage.

However, trainers that aren't able to key in on this weakness should still attempt to exploit one of the other three, as super effective damage is still preferred over standard damage. Depending on where Pokemon GO trainers encounter Dragonite, they'll be able to utilize different counters to defeat it, including Mega-Evolved Pokemon in raids.

Pokemon GO: Dragonite's weaknesses and top counters

Mega Abomasnow is a lock for one of Dragonite's best raid counters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When taking on Dragonite in Pokemon GO, trainers should be aware of its main weaknesses. Specifically, Dragonite is weak to Dragon, Rock, Fairy, and Ice-type moves, with Ice-type moves dealing double super effective damage.

In most circumstances, trainers will want to utilize their Ice-type Pokemon and moves to full effect when dealing with Dragonite, though its other weaknesses still remain good secondary options.

Countering Dragonite may depend somewhat on where the Pokemon is faced in Pokemon GO. Taking it on as a raid boss (it is currently a 3-star raid boss alongside the likes of Druddigon, Lapras, Magmar, and Electabuzz), Mega Evolutions become an option of use.

However, taking on Dragonite in Pokemon GO PvP means these options aren't viable. Regardless, there are more than enough counters with regard to both Pokemon and moves to defeat Dragonite effectively and relatively quickly, some of which can be found below.

Abomasnow/Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow/Weather Ball)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang/Avalanche)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow/Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard/Avalanche)

Glaceon (Frost Breath/Avalanche)

Jynx (Frost Breath/Avalanche)

Mega Charizard X (Dragon Breath/Dragon Claw)

Vanilluxe (Frost Breath/Blizzard)

Beartic (Powder Snow/Ice Punch)

Articuno (Frost Breath/Ice Beam)

Kyurem (Draong Breath/Blizzard)

Porygon-Z (Lock-On/Blizzard)

Mr. Rime (Ice Shard/Ice Punch)

Regice (Frost Breath/Blizzard)

Mega Altaria (Dragon Breath/Dazzling Gleam)

Cloyster (Frost Breath/Avalanche)

Walrein (Frost Breath/Blizzard)

Dialga (Dragon Breath/Draco Meteor)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail/Outrage)

Salamence (Dragon Tail/Outrage)

Lapras (Frost Breath/Blizzard)

Rampardos (Smack Down/Rock Slide)

Alolan Ninetales (Powder Snow/Weather Ball)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath/Outrage)

Palkia (Dragon Tail/Draco Meteor)

In addition to the above-listed Pokemon and moves in Pokemon GO, there are many more options. As long as trainers are honing in on Dragonite's weaknesses, some experimentation is encouraged and players should try out the best battle team that works for them in Pokemon GO battles.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider