Pokemon GO: All of Electabuzz's weaknesses

A mono Electric-type Pokemon originally hailing from the Kanto region, Electabuzz has been in Pokemon GO since its inception and is soon receiving its own Spotlight Hour this month.

Appearing in Pokemon GO this month during its Spotlight Hour and elsewhere, Electabuzz has figured itself back into the conversation for many trainers. Although it can evolve into the powerful Electivire, upcoming PvP cups that limit Pokemon in certain ways has brought the discussion squarely onto Electabuzz's own capabilities when unevolved.

If the Electric Pokemon does see a surge in use in battle, trainers will want to know its weaknesses for future reference. Or rather, its lone weakness, to be specific.

Pokemon GO: Exploiting Electabuzz's weakness

Ground-type Pokemon such as Garchomp are perfect counters against Electabuzz (Image via Niantic)

In the Pokemon series, including Pokemon GO, Electabuzz is only known to take super effective damage from Ground-type moves. This one weakness narrows the field of potential counters when it comes to battling Electabuzz, but that shouldn't worry trainers too much. There are tons of Ground-type Pokemon and moves that can exploit Electabuzz's lone weakness, and many of them aren't too difficult to obtain.

Trainers don't necessarily need to resort to Pokemon like Groudon on Landorus to devastate Electabuzz (although those picks are exceptional), as the likes of Excadrill, Rhyperior, and Mamoswine are beyond capable of handling the job. Other picks like Golem, Flygon, Donphan, and Golurk are solid options as well. As long as a Ground-type Pokemon has solid stats and a comparable CP to the Electabuzz in question, it shouldn't have too hard of a time taking on battle duties.

When it comes to Pokemon GO moves that can hammer away at Electabuzz's HP, there are quite a few Fast and Charge moves to choose from. Fast Move options include the likes of Mud-Slap and Mud Shot, while Charge moves such as Earthquake, Earth Power, and Bulldoze can get the job done.

Electabuzz isn't known for its defensive stats or durability, especially not when compared to its evolution, so it shouldn't take too much offense to bring down this particular Pokemon.

As long as Pokemon GO trainers are mitigating damage from Electabuzz (Ground-types won't take much damage from Electric-type attacks), they should win out any battle as far as attrition goes with comparable stats. Taking advantage of the Pokemon's sole weakness will simply expedite the process further.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider