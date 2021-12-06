Best moveset for Mamoswine in Pokemon GO

A popular meta pick in current Pokemon GO battles, Mamoswine is a capable fighter that has seen an upswing in popularity thanks to the recent Swinub Incense Day.

As a powerful and bulky battler, Mamoswine is both a great PvE attacker in raids and gym battles while also being effective in Ultra and Master Leagues in PvP. It's considered by many to be a great option for countering powerful Dragon-type Pokemon like Salamence, Garchomp and Dragonite.

Trainers who may have just acquired Mamoswine thanks to the extra Swinub candy from Incense Day may want to optimize Mamoswine's moveset for maximum effect.

Mamoswine in Pokemon GO: Optimal movesets for PvE/PvP

Mamoswine's moveset is best used tailored to certain game modes (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Depending on whether trainers are using it for PvP or PvE purposes in Pokemon GO, they'll want to gear up their Mamoswine with a different moveset. Type effectiveness is also worth considering, as presenting a mix of moves provides more coverage for Mamoswine against opponents instead of explicitly sticking to one kind of move type (though that can also perform well). Below, players can find the optimal movesets for Mamoswine in Pokemon GO based on what role they want to place it in:

PvE

For most purposes, the top move picks for Mamoswine in Pokemon GO PvE is the combination of either Powder Snow and Avalanche to utilize the Pokemon as an Ice-type attacker or Mud-Slap and Bulldoze as a Ground-type attacker. Mamoswine performs exceptionally well at both, making it a great counter against particularly difficult raid bosses.

PvP

For PvP situations in Pokemon GO, it helps to add some move diversity. Trainers should still utilize Powder Snow and Avalanche, but can also add Bulldoze as a secondary Charge Move.

Powder Snow generates energy well, and Avalanche is very cost-effective and powerful. Bulldoze provides type advantages against Steel and Rock-type Pokemon. Not only this, but the combination of Ice and Ground-type moves allows Mamoswine to deal at the very least neutral damage to most enemies in Pokemon GO.

Also Read Article Continues below

There are exceptions, but Mamoswine's impressive utility (along with its damage potential and bulk) provides it with a great spot in the current PvP meta. The same can even be said of its Shadow Form.

Edited by Siddharth Satish