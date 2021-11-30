How to counter Regice in Pokemon GO

Alongside its compatriots Regirock and Registeel, Regice made a recent return to the spotlight in Pokemon GO. As a result, players see the titanic Pokemon more often in combat situations.

A defensive behemoth, Regice shares the impressive defensive stats of Regirock but isn't as wide open to counters when it comes to elemental weaknesses. Be that as it may, Regice still has weaknesses to consider and can still be countered well in either PvE or PvP situations.

Overall, Regice possesses four elemental weaknesses and only one resistance (Ice-type moves). This provides Pokemon GO trainers with plenty of counter-picking options.

Pokemon GO: Top counter picks for Regice

Charizard and its Mega Evolutions are fantastic counters for Regice (Image via Niantic)

In Pokemon and Pokemon GO, Regice takes super effective damage from Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves. This provides a significant swath of Pokemon and moves that can deal improved damage against the icy titan, making considerable headway in damage against the Pokemon's impressive defensive stats.

Regice will still require a significant amount of damage to take down, but using super effective moves against it is the optimal method compared to standard damage.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find moves and Pokemon that are best suited to take on Regice, including Mega Evolved Pokemon in raid situations:

Fast Moves

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Fire Fang (Fire-type)

Smack Down (Rock-type)

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Bullet Punch (Steel-type)

Steel Wing (Steel-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Metal Claw (Steel-type)

Rock Throw (Rock-type)

Charge Moves

Blast Burn (Fire-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Meteor Smash (Steel-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type)

Iron Head (Steel-type)

Rock Wrecker (Rock-type)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

V-Create (Fire-type)

Pokemon

Charizard/Mega Charizard X/Y

Houndoom/Mega Houndoom

Mega Lopunny

Rampardos

Heatran

Metagross

Reshiram

Chandelure

Moltres

Darmanitan

Terrakion

Lucario

Dialga

Skarmory

Conkeldurr

Rhyperior

Blaziken

Emboar

Breloom

Entei

Landorus

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles Form)

Flareon

Zamazenta (Hero of Many Battles Form)

Machamp

Infernape

Victini

As long as Pokemon GO trainers stick to super-effective type matchups, many more Pokemon and move options are available. However, the picks above are a great starting and ending point when composing a battle team to take on the massive Pokemon.

Regice should fall without too much fanfare for most Pokemon GO trainers as long as they keep hammering away at its elemental weaknesses.

