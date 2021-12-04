Pokemon GO Incense Day: Swinub guide

Pokemon GO is starting up the Season of Heritage by releasing Swinub out into the wild.

Right now is a great time to be a Generation IV fan. Not only has Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl released, but it’s only a short period away before Pokemon Legends: Arceus hits stores as well. Pokemon GO has been joining in the Generation IV love with a new season that might have something to do with Arceus.

New Swinub event featuring many Ice-type and Ground-type Pokemon

On 5 December 2021, Pokemon GO will be holding Swinub day. During this event, Swinub will be attracted to Incense along with other Ice and Ground Pokemon. The event will last from 11.00am to 5.00pm local time.

Trainers who evolve Piloswine (Swinub’s evolution) into Mamoswine during the event will also get a special treat. Mamoswine will have access to the Rock-type move Ancient Power.

Throughout the day, other Ice Pokemon and Ground Pokemon will be attracted to incense at different times. Each hour will be dedicated to one type, and they will alternate throughout the event.

The first hour (11.00am-12.00pm) will focus on Ice-types. Over the next hour, Ground-types will be attracted to incense, and the two will switch each hour.

The Ice-type Pokemon that will be attracted to incense are as follows:

Seel

Jynx

Sneasel

Snorunt

Snover

Vanillite

Galarian Darumaka will also be a rare spawn from incense during the event. Also, all of these Pokemon have a chance to be shiny except for Vanillite and Galarian Darumaka.

Trainers can catch several Ground-types including Larvitar through this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Ground-type Pokemon that will be attracted to incense are as follows:

Onix

Cubone

Ryhorn

Wooper

Phanphy

Barboach

The special rare spawn from incense during the Ground-type hours will be Larvitar. All of these Pokemon also have a chance to be shiny except for Phanphy.

In addition to these Pokemon, trainers will also be able to get some exclusive Field Research. On top of that, they can purchase a special bundle with two incense included for only one PokeCoin.

