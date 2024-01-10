Best alternatives to Pokemon TV to catch your favorite shows and movies 

Pokemon TV's free anime show and movie streaming services will cease on March 28, 2024. The platform's application has also been removed from digital storefronts. This may leave fans at a loss of where to go to catch new series episodes and movies from the Pocket Monsters franchise as well as rewatch their favorites. However, several services are available as alternatives.

Unfortunately, outside of Pokemon TV, finding a complete collection of Pokemon anime series/seasons and movies is a bit tough. Several platforms only carry certain seasons and select movies, but if fans know what they want to watch specifically, the alternative platforms should be able to get the job done for them.

What are the best Pokemon TV alternatives for anime series and movies?

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video offers many series that were on Pokemon TV previously (Image via Amazon)

If fans are used to watching the adventures of Ash and Pikachu on Pokemon TV, Amazon Prime Video may be one of their best sources of finding several seasons in one place. With a Prime Video subscription, fans will also gain access to multiple channels that offer regular Pokemon episodes on rotation and a catalog of series and seasons to choose from.

Currently, one movie is available for streaming (Lucario and the Mystery of Mew). Several Pokemon anime seasons and movies can also be rented or purchased directly from Amazon Prime.

All in all, players can find the following seasons and movies via Prime Video that can be streamed with a subscription or free trial:

Gold and Silver (Seasons 3-5)

The Beginning (Season 2) (Prime Video Channels)

Pokemon Origins (Prime Video Channels)

Ruby & Sapphire (Seasons 6-9)

Diamond and Pearl (Seasons 20-22) (Prime Video Channels)

Black & White (Seasons 14-16) (Prime Video Channels)

Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew (Prime Video Channels) (other movies are made available periodically)

XY Series (Seasons 17-19)

Sun & Moon (Seasons 20-22) (Prime Video Channels)

Netflix

Netflix offers originals not seen on Pokemon TV like Pokemon Concierge (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

The Pokemon collection on Netflix is a bit spotty, but it does have a few things that set it apart as a Pokemon TV alternative. In addition to hosting the Pokemon anime's first season, Netflix has original series that fans won't find anywhere else, including the Pokemon Concierge and movies like Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution.

Currently, fans can find the following Pokemon titles on Netflix's platform, though this is subject to change:

Pokemon Concierge

Indigo League/The Beginning (Season 1)

Journeys (Seasons 23-25)

Pokemon: To Be a Pokemon Master series

The Arceus Chronicles

Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution

Secrets of the Jungle

It's also worth noting that the ongoing series Pokemon Horizons is joining Netflix, beginning with the first episode and an English dub in February 2024.

YouTube

The Adventures of Cubone and Snorlax is one short shown in Pokemon TV fashion on YouTube (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Pokemon TV fans won't find too many full seasonal episodes or animated movies on The Pokemon Company's YouTube channel, it does offer its own unique programming that viewers won't find elsewhere. These include animated shorts, limited anime series like Paldean Winds and Twilight Wings, and promotional series for Play! Pokemon, among other options.

If watchers are more interested in the adventures of characters like Ash and Red or Liko and the Rising Volt Tacklers, this likely isn't an ideal option. However, it does offer plenty of free content to enjoy that fans wouldn't have found on Pokemon TV.

The current slate of animated projects on The Pokemon Company's YouTube channel are as follows:

Paldean Winds

Path to the Peak (animated Pokemon TCG limited series)

PokeToon Shorts

Twilight Wings

Pokemon Generations

Snorlax ASMR

Pokemon Evolutions

Hisuian Snow

Camping With Pokemon (Pokemon Kids TV)

Third-party anime sites

Pokemon TV has competed with third-party anime sites for over a decade (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Although they're frowned upon by The Pokemon Company, there are countless third-party anime streaming sites run by fans who offer a massive catalog of Pokemon anime seasons, movies, and even televised specials. Seeking them out can be difficult, as many sites masquerade as streamers while leading to links for malware instead. However, there are still some good-faith locations.

Though they can't be named directly, these sites have existed for as long (if not longer) as the ill-fated Pokemon TV and can be fantastic alternatives. Many sites can meet a fan's needs all in one place, though watchers picking them should know that doing so comes with risk. Sites are occasionally shut down for piracy, but while watchers aren't typically penalized for visiting, it's best to be cautious.

