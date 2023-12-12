Who is Lucius? Exploring Pokemon Horizons' mysterious explorer

Pokemon Horizons has a sizable cast of colorful characters, but the ancient adventurer Lucius looms large over the animated series. While not much is known about him, he deeply connects to many of the mighty Pokemon our heroes have encountered throughout the series. Not only this, but he possesses a link to Liko's family, perhaps more than one might think.

The current arc of Pokemon Horizons, "The Sparkling of Terapagos," is heavily involved with Lucius' exploits and his past, as well as the Pokemon who accompanied him on his adventures. His current whereabouts are unknown, though he is believed to have found the hidden paradise known as Rakua, where humanity and Pokemon can live in splendor.

Although much more will likely be revealed about Lucius in the future, it doesn't hurt to examine what is known about him so far.

What we know about Lucius in Pokemon Horizons thus far

Lucius is depicted in Alex's books in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucius is first indirectly referenced in Pokemon Horizons Episode 6, "The Ancient Poke Ball," after which an ancient Poke Ball owned by Roy's grandfather is opened, revealing a Black Rayquaza that scares off the sinister Explorers group before flying away. Roy's grandfather states that the Rayquaza is one of the companions of an ancient adventurer.

During this episode, Roy also remarks that he has had dreams of this explorer, but he is shrouded in mystery. Six episodes later in "The Future I Choose," the Rising Volt Tacklers assist a giant Arboliva in restoring a burned forest in the Paldea region, with the group witnessing a vision of Lucius in the past, asking Arboliva for something of value.

The Black Rayquaza is one of Lucius' many companions in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Later on in the episode, Liko's father, Alex, shares a book he wrote detailing Lucius' adventures. However, these adventures were recounted by Liko's grandmother, Diana, who was once an adventurer in her own right and who found Lucius' diary. Legends say that he meets six Pokemon to join him: The Black Rayquaza, the large Arboliva, a Galarian Moltres, a Lapras, an Entei, and a Kleavor.

At some point in his adventures, Lucius and his companions found the paradise of Rakua, where they lived in bliss. However, what happened to Lucius is unclear, as his Pokemon were eventually scattered throughout the world. Moreover, an additional friend of the ancient adventurer was revealed to be the legendary Pokemon Terapagos, embedded in Liko's pendant.

The Pokemon Horizons heroes hope to reunite Terapagos with Lucius, presumably in Rakua (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During an encounter with the Galarian Moltres in Episode 23, "Burning Galar Fire," Terapagos emerged from Liko's pendant permanently to reach out to the Galarian Moltres within the Galar Mine. This triggered a vision of Lucius, face hidden in his robes, telling the Moltres that they would "achieve Rakua." In Episode 24, the Rising Volt Tacklers meet Diana and receive tons of info on Lucius.

In her younger days, Diana traveled the world before Pokemon Horizons. She discovered Lucius' diary and the Terapagos pendant, sharing his story with her daughter Lucca, which inspired Lucca's husband Alex to write a book on Lucius' legends. Diana confirms that Terapagos followed Lucius' other companions, collaboratively known as the Six Heroes.

Rakua as depicted in Alex's book in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucius's first full character depiction was shown in Episode 26, "Terapagos's Adventure," when Diana shared an old photograph of Lucius with Liko. Many aspects of his diary have also been shown throughout the current arc, including a depiction of Terapagos' Terastallized form, as it is currently in its standard form as it adventures with the Rising Volt Tacklers.

In Episode 32, an encounter between Terapagos, Lucius' Lapras, and the Pokemon Horizons heroes resulted in another vision of the ancient explorer. He is shown among the Six Heroes, bidding farewell to them at the entrance of Rakua. The heroes collected by the Rising Volt Tacklers weep after the vision ends, suggesting they miss their trainer.

Diana preserved Lucius' trainer belt in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's unclear what Lucius' fate was or how his ancient Poke Balls containing the Six Heroes ended up scattered across the regions of the Pokemon world. Given the response of the Six Heroes seen thus far, the creatures seem anguished by the thought of their former friend, suggesting that he may have died or passed on into Rakua on his own.

For much of the series' story, Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers have successfully seen four of Lucius' Six Heroes join them, including Terapagos, Arboliva, Galarian Moltres, and Lapras. Entei, Kleavor, and the Black Rayquaza have proven much more elusive. However, the latter did re-appear at the end of Episode 32, providing another opportunity for our heroes to approach Rakua.

Terapagos rejoins its friends in Pokemon Horizons Episode 32 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whatever the case, mysteries remain. Many fans have speculated that Lucius may have a connection to Liko and her family, as they share a hair color. Moreover, Diana once found a suitcase in her home filled with notes about Lucius' journey and the Terapagos pendant. Perhaps Diana's parents held some of Lucius' items out of deference?

Lucius, his allies, and their connection to the greater world and even current-day characters remain enigmatic. Still, Pokemon Horizons is sure to reveal more information in due time. This will likely occur as the Rising Volt Tacklers get closer to their goal of finding Rakua alongside Terapagos.

What are the ancient Poke Balls in Pokemon Horizons?

Roy holds an ancient Poke Ball in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While several older Poke Balls have appeared in the Pokemon franchise, the ancient Poke Balls present within Pokemon Horizons are new appearances and aren't seen in any games or other franchise media. It's unclear whether Lucius made them himself or if he sought them to be crafted.

The ancient Poke Ball that Roy's grandfather possessed and the stories he shared about the ancient adventurer inspired Roy to explore the world as a trainer. Each time the Rising Volt Tacklers have encountered one of the Six Heroes, it has kept its ancient Poke Ball nearby, likely out of a sentimental attachment to Lucius.

While dated, these Poke Balls also seem to exhibit unusual properties for their kind. They've shown the capability to react and behave independently when in the presence of members of the Six Heroes, Terapagos, and Liko's pendant. To this point, no other trainer is shown to use these Poke Balls, suggesting that Lucius may have made or at least designed them.

An ancient Poke Ball resonates with Liko's pendant in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is supported in Episode 29, "Orla and the Poke Ball Crafstman," when the highly knowledgeable Poke Ball creator Khana is amazed by the ancient design but has no additional information. Despite creating replicas of Poke Balls from the ancient Hisui region, Khana can offer no assistance, and the same can be said for every character asked about them so far in Pokemon Horizons.

Perhaps future Pokemon Horizons episodes will elaborate on the full capabilities of these Poke Balls and their overall connection to Lucius, Terapagos, and the Six Heroes. Still, the waters remain murky for the time being.