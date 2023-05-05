Can Kleavor be shiny in Pokemon GO?

New creatures being added is one of the aspects that keep Pokemon GO players engaged. The game has followed pretty much the same structure since its inception, but the addition of new Pocket Monsters adds novelty to it on a regular basis, and trainers who want to "catch 'em all" keep coming back with renewed zeal.

Among these collectors, a large group of players is interested in collecting a particular variant of Pokemon called shinies. These are differently colored forms of Pocket Monsters, whose value comes from the fact that they are extremely rare.

Kleavor is the newest creature to join the host of Pokemon available in Niantic's mobile game, which will be available in Pokemon GO from 11 am to 6 am local time on May 6, 2023. Shiny collectors will be interested in knowing whether Shiny Kleavor of Scyther's Hisuan evolution will be available to catch during this time. Don't worry, as this article has you covered.

Shiny Kleavor will be available upon its release in Pokemon GO on May 6, 2023

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



You can take on Kleavor in three-star raids on May 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time!



pokemongolive.com/post/kleavor-r…



#RisingHeroes Good news from across space and time—a special Raid Day is coming to celebrate Kleavor’s Pokémon GO debut!You can take on Kleavor in three-star raids on May 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time! Good news from across space and time—a special Raid Day is coming to celebrate Kleavor’s Pokémon GO debut!You can take on Kleavor in three-star raids on May 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time!pokemongolive.com/post/kleavor-r… #RisingHeroes https://t.co/ywtLj0HB3F

Kleavor is the evolved form of Scyther that was introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It is one of the two possible evolutions of Scyther, the other one being Scizor, which is currently available in Mega Raids in Pokemon GO.

Niantic has confirmed that Kleavor will be available in its regular and shiny forms upon release. You will have to first defeat it in a three-star Raid Battle. If you are lucky, the capturable monster that will spawn after you beat it in battle will be shiny. It has also been confirmed that you will have an increased chance of encountering a shiny Kleavor during this event.

Regular Kleavor has a beige-colored bug-shaped body with dark brown armor, helmet, and blades on either hand, along with white connecting elements. It looks quite magnificent and fear-inspiring. Its shiny form, on the other hand, has a green body, instead of beige. The dark brown components remain the same in both regular and shiny forms.

Best counters for Kleavor in Pokemon GO

It is a given that you must first defeat Kleavor in battle before you can encounter it in its capturable form. Being a three-star Raid Boss, it will not be the most formidable enemy, but knowing what creatures are the best counters to it will surely be helpful.

Kleavor is a Bug/Rock-type Pokemon. This means it is weak to Water, Steel, and Rock-type attacks. You can consider taking the following Pocket Monsters into the battle with these Fast and Charged Attacks to gain a swift victory.

Mega Blaziken - Fire Spin + Blast Burn

- Fire Spin + Blast Burn Mega Charizard X/Y - Fire Spin + Blast Burn

- Fire Spin + Blast Burn Reshiram - Fire Fang + Fusion Flare

- Fire Fang + Fusion Flare Darmanitan - Fire Fang + Overheat

You will most likely have to take part in multiple raids before encountering a shiny Kleavor, so stock up on both physical and remote Raid Passes. Following this guide will give you a good chance to get your hands on a shiny Kleavor as it comes out in Pokemon GO.

Poll : 0 votes