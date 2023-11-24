Pokemon Horizons to broadcast 3-part short anime on Terapagos

On Friday, November 24, the official website of Terapagos Pokemon anime revealed that Pokemon Horizons: The Series is set to air a three-part short anime about the new Legendary Pokemon Terapagos. This short anime will air for three weeks from December 1 to December 15.

Following the end of Satoshi's story, the Pokemon franchise has two new protagonists, namely Liko and Roy. After an encounter with the enigmatic group called the Explorers, Liko joined the Rising Volt Tacklers. Soon after, Roy joined the group. Since then, the two new members have tagged along with the group in new adventures.

Pokemon Horizons' Terapagos short anime is set to premiere in December 2023

As mentioned above, Pokemon Horizons: The Series is soon set to air a three-part short anime about the legendary Pokemon Terapagos. This short anime is set to be called Terapagos no Kirakira Tanken-ki (The Brilliance of Terapagos: An Expedition Log) and will be released after the ending credits to the main Pokemon Horizons episodes.

Therefore, the three-part anime is set to air for three weeks from December 1 to December 15 on every Friday.

Terapagos as seen in Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Image via OLM)

As for the anime, it has finished its first arc that saw both Liko and Roy try and understand the secrets behind their pendant and Ancient Pokeball, respectively. Following that, the series began its second story arc, i.e., "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos). This arc began back on October 27 and has already released a few episodes.

What is Terapagos?

Terapagos is a Legendary Pokemon that was introduced in the ninth generation of Pokemon games with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk DLC. In the anime, it made its first appearance in Pokemon Horizons: The Series anime's second episode. The legendary pokemon made its appearance for a brief moment next to Liko's pendant.

Liko and Terapagos as seen in the Pokemon anime (Image via OLM)

It was later revealed that the pendant was the pokemon's dormant form. However, following its full awakening in the series' 23rd episode, it has been travelling openly with the Rising Volt Tacklers.

As for its abilities, other than the fact that the pokemon can create a protective shield, there is yet a lot to uncover. That said, it is well-known fact that the pokemon has two forms: Normal Form and Terastal Form. The normal form is dark blue in color, while the Terastal form is light-blue in color. Unfortunately, not much other than the difference in the forms' appearance have been revealed tilll now.

