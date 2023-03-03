Brand new Pokemon 2023 anime announces April release date via key visuals

After the premiere of Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 8, the official Twitter account of the franchise announced a brand new Pokemon 2023 anime. The upcoming show is set to premiere with a one-hour special episode on Friday, April 14, 2023.

The new Pokemon 2023 anime will feature an altogether new story and protagonists. This is because with the end of Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master, the story of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu will come to an end.

New Pokemon 2023 anime unveils key visual and trailer

The key visual for the new Pokemon 2023 anime is out, featuring new protagonists Liko and Roy. Joining them are Sprigatito and Fuecoco, the starter pokemons introduced in Generation IX.

The key visual also features some other characters, including Friede, Captain Pikachu, and some other pokemons like Charizard, Noctowl, and the legendary pokemon Rayquaza. Additionally, the key visual features one other character who seems to be part of an organization.

The trailer introduces fans to several characters, with Liko and Roy being introduced as the protagonists. While the former chaarcter is in search of something, the latter possesses a mysterious ball and wants to challenge the pokemon from the legends, which as evident from the key visual could be Rayquaza. Meanwhile, Pokemon Professor Friede and Captain Pikachu will be the supporting characters in the series.

As for the plot, fans will have to wait to find out what destiny awaits Liko and Roy. Fortunately for them, the anime is set to premiere soon with a special one-hour-long episode on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 6.55 pm JST. The new anime will begin only two weeks after the end of Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master.

New Pokemon 2023 anime cast and staff announced

Liko and Sprigatito as seen in the anime (Image via OLM)

Minori Suzuki will voice Liko, while Yuka Terasaki will give voice to Roy. Suzuki had previously voiced Regina in Pokemon Journeys and Rosina in Ascendance of a Bookworm. Meanwhile, Terasaki had previously voiced Itachi Uchiha in Naruto and Katsuma in My Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising-.

As for Friede and Captain Pikachu, they will be voiced by Taku Yashiro and Ikue Ōtani, respectively. Yashiro had previously given his voice to Hirokazu Arai in Chainsaw Man and Tsubasa Tanuma in Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. Meanwhile, Ōtani had previously voiced Mitsuhiko Tsuburaya in Detective Conan and Konahamaru Sarutobi in Naruto.

The new Pokemon 2023 anime will be directed by Saori Den, with Daiki Tomiyasu serving as creative director. Dai Sato will be overseeing the series scripts, while Tetsuo Yajima will be the action director. In addition, Rei Yamazaki and Kyoko Ito are going to be the character designer and sub-character designer, respectively. Lastly, Masafumi Mima will be the sound director of the project, with Conisch composing the music.

