Pokémon Horizons: The Series announces new spin-off manga, launch date revealed

On Monday, July 3, 2023, Shogakukan's Ciao magazine's August issue revealed that Pokémon Horizons: The Series will receive a new spin-off comedy manga launched by Rikka Kise. The manga is set to be titled Pocket Monster ~Yorimichi Volteccers!!~ and will be released in the magazine's next issue on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series is a new anime with two completely new protagonists - Liko and Roy. Liko wants to become a Pokemon trainer but happens to team up with Rising Volt Tacklers to fight against the Explorers. Meanwhile, Roy has a mysterious Pokeball, using which he wants to challenge a legendary Pokemon.

Pokémon Horizons to launch a comedy spin-off manga in August 2023

Screenshot of Orito Kahori's Tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/Twitter)

Kahori Orito is the mangaka of Pocket Monster ~Liko no Takaramono~ (Pocket Monster ~Liko's Treasure~), which was launched in the magazine back on May 2, 2023. She has also been the mangaka of Gal-gaku. and Mononoke Ranbu.

On Monday, July 3, the manga artist announced on her official Twitter account that the final chapter of her Pokémon Horizons manga had been published in the magazine's latest issue. With that, the magazine announced a new spin-off of Pokemon Horizons comedy manga by Rikka Kise.

Rising Volt Tacklers as seen in Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Image via OLM)

The new manga Pocket Monster ~Yorimichi Volteccers!!~ (Pokémon ~Detouring Volt Tacklers!!~) will start in the next month's issue of Shogakukan's Ciao magazine on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

While not a lot has been revealed, it can be presumed that the manga is set to focus on the Rising Volt Tacklers and their escapades besides their encounters against the Explorers. Thus, fans can expect to see the group members show their funny side, which is evident from the upcoming manga being a gag series.

What do we know about Pokemon Horizons: The Series?

Liko and Sprigatito as seen in Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Image via OLM)

Pokémon Horizons first aired on Friday, April 14, 2023, after Ash Ketchum's story ended in the Pokemon Journeys series. The series premiered with a one-hour special episode and is set to premiere all through 2023 and run for years to come.

As mentioned above, the anime follows two new protagonists - Liko and Roy. In addition, the anime also includes new Pokemons from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Besides them, the anime also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form and new characters, such as Friede and Captain Pikachu.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes