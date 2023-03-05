Pokemon 2023 anime set to introduce new character with Ceruledge

With the trailer for Pokemon 2023 anime released, fans have finally got a release date for the upcoming series. The anime is set to feature new characters with a new story. While most characters got introduced, there was one character who appeared in the trailer with a Ceruledge, about whom not a lot was revealed.

Pokemon 2023 anime is set to feature a new journey featuring protagonists Liko and Roy, both of whom have their own missions. Joining them on their journey are their pokemons, Sprigatito and Fuecoco. Additionally, there will be appearances from Professor Friede and Captain Pikachu.

Fans predict new character's role in Pokemon 2023 anime

Pokemon 2023 anime released a new trailer with a key visual, introducing the characters to the fans. However, towards the end of the clip, the trailer featured a character with a Ceruledge as he could be seen fighting Liko and her Gen 9 pokemon Sprigatito.

While his name, goals, and affiliations are yet to be revealed, fans have come up with their own guesses about the character, judging by his appearance and actions in the trailer.

Annus @annus_999

Level - 5 Sprigattito. @AnipokeFandom I bet he is the villain and wants to steal the tera Crystal from Liko. But seeing the trailer I assume Professor Friede and captain will save her . I mean she can't fight that ceruledge with aLevel - 5 Sprigattito. @AnipokeFandom I bet he is the villain and wants to steal the tera Crystal from Liko. But seeing the trailer I assume Professor Friede and captain will save her . I mean she can't fight that ceruledge with a Level - 5 Sprigattito.

Even before the character was introduced in the anime, fans have already made predictions about their goal as one fan has prophesized how the character could be a villain who aims to steal the Tera crystal from Liko. Thus, he can be seen fighting her and Sprigatito when Professor Friede arrives to help them.

There is also the possibility that the guy is from an antagonist organization similar to that of Team Rocket in the previous Pokemon anime. Thus, there is a chance that fans will get to see his comrades in future episodes of the series.

Otherwise, fans have also begun to predict that the person could be a rival to Liko, given how he has a Ceruledge, whose fire/ghost type is a clear disadvantage for Liko's Sprigatito. There is a huge possible story arc for Liko and Sprigatito who aim to defeat Ceruledge.

As such, they could have a final battle against each other, by the time of which Sprigatito may have evolved into Meowscarada. However, it may take quite some time before fans are able to witness this.

AquaticPanic ♤ @AquaPani @Alan_010_ @AnipokeFandom Maybe its just one of those anime things where they want one character's pokemon to have some small differences from others of its species. Kinda like those Carbink all the way back in XY @Alan_010_ @AnipokeFandom Maybe its just one of those anime things where they want one character's pokemon to have some small differences from others of its species. Kinda like those Carbink all the way back in XY

Meanwhile, other fans are much more concerned about how Ceruledge looks in the Pokemon 2023 anime trailer as his chin is awfully pointy, which is unlike the design that was shown in the game.

While fans argued how the Ceruledge in the trailer could have some unique physical features, the same was contradicted when one compares the pokemon to that shown in the key visual. The Ceruledge in the key visual matches the one in the game.

👑Za King👑 @HolyNova777 @Hidolu @AnipokeFandom Ceruledge feels more like a Rival mon tbh (dark and edgy), while Armarouge feels more like a Protagonist mon (bright and energenic). @Hidolu @AnipokeFandom Ceruledge feels more like a Rival mon tbh (dark and edgy), while Armarouge feels more like a Protagonist mon (bright and energenic).

Meanwhile, other fans were much more concerned as to how Ceruledge was partnered with the rival/villain as it would have been cool for fans to witness Ceruledge in the hands of the series protagonist. However, the pokemon itself gave mysterious and dark vibes that were much suited for a villain/rival.

The worst part about the situation is that there was a possibility of how fans would only get to see Ceruledge on certain occasions, and it would not be a regular part of the show.

That being said, not a lot has been revealed about them and fans will have to wait until the new Pokemon 2023 anime is released to learn more about the character and Ceruledge.

