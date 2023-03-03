Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 9 preview hints at Team Rocket's final attempt to catch Pikachu

OLM has finally released the preview for Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 9, which will be released on Friday, March 10, at 6.55 pm JST in Japan on local networks such as Tokyo MX, TV TOKYO, BS Asahi, and others. The episode, titled Rocket-dan Strikes Back!, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Ash and Pikachu traveling to a town where strange phenomena have recently occurred in many houses. Upon investigating, they found out it was the work of Banette. Following that, they tried to figure out why it did so.

Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 9 could feature Team Rocket's final appearance

Braysh Gaming 🇬🇧 @brayshgaming



No Arbok or Weezing?… yet.



#anipoke Next week could be Team Rocket’s finale episode. They’re brining back ALL of their Pokémon to catch Pikachu once and for all!No Arbok or Weezing?… yet. #anipoke spoilers Next week could be Team Rocket’s finale episode. They’re brining back ALL of their Pokémon to catch Pikachu once and for all! 🚀 No Arbok or Weezing?… yet. #anipoke #anipokespoilers https://t.co/Fdu0kpzLDT

Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 9, titled Rocket-dan Strikes Back!, is set to feature Team Rocket's final appearance as they will try to catch Pikachu one last time before they end their 20-year-long journey in the anime.

As part of the third last episode of Ash's journey, Team Rocket is set to reunite with their old Pokémon from Hoenn to Kalos region. This includes James's Mime Jr., Carnivine, Yamask, Amoonguss, Inkay, and Morpeko, and Jessie's Wobbuffet, Seviper, Yanmega, Woobat, Frillish, and Gourgeist. Moreover, Meowth and Delibird will join them as well.

James and Jessie reunite with their old Pokemions (Image via OLM)

Team Rocket will aim to work together with their old Pokémon as they try and catch Pikachu for one last time. While the possibility of the same seems really low, given that it is James, Jessie, and Meowth's final attempt, the creators might give the villainous team the upper hand.

From the preview, it seems evident that Ash gets separated from Pikachu for some time. This could be due to Mime Jr., who may have tricked Ash into believing that it was in trouble and required help. However, Pikachu did not fall under the trick.

Pikachu could later be seen surrounded by Meowth and Wobbuffet as he can be seen trying to protect the seemingly innocent Mime Jr. In the same preview, James can be seen making a teary face, which is an indication that he must have asked Mime Jr. to act innocently in front of Ash and Pikachu to catch them off-guard.

James and Mime Jr. as seen in Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master episode 9 (Image via OLM)

Additionally, a confrontation is set to take place in the upcoming episode as Ash's Infernape and Hawlucha can be seen sitting over James's Carnivine and Jessie's Gourgeist. With that, it seems like the other pokemons will be playing a supporting role in the episode.

Poll : 0 votes