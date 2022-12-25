What can fans expect from Mezase Pokémon Master releasing in January 2023

Mezase Pokémon Master is set to be released next year and will look to conclude Ash and Pikachu’s 25-year-long journey. There will be 11 episodes in the anime that will follow their shared adventures.

Viewers will be able to watch the first episode on January 13, 2023. Fans have also been gifted a trailer, which has added to the excitement for the new episodes. Brock, Misty, and many other popular characters are also set to appear in the anime, giving fans everywhere plenty to be nostalgic about.

Beloved characters will make a comeback in Mezase Pokémon Master

Mezase Pokémon Master will feature Ash and his first Pokémon, Pikachu for a total of 11 special episodes in celebration of their epic journey together to become the world's greatest Pokémon trainer.

The series is set to be rebooted in April 2023 with dual protagonists Riko and Roy along with their 3 Paldea starter Pokémon - Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Mezase Pokémon Master follows these protagonists as they combat and train in Paldea, their home region. It seems reasonable to conjecture that some of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's most well-known characters will also be introduced to viewers.

In the trailer, we see well-known characters return for one last adventure, giving us a look back in time. It's exhilarating to see these characters again, and fans will undoubtedly experience intense nostalgia.

Misty and Psyduck made a brief cameo appearance in the clip above, followed by Brock, Team Rocket, and other well-known Pokemon. Everyone seems to be in a jovial and festive mood, which seems to be the anime's general tone.

In the next scene, Ash gets bit by a group of Magikarps and it adds a healthy dose of comedy to the scene. We then get to see our favorite, Snorlax, take a peaceful nap as the trailer comes to a close with Ash and Pikachu engaging in some funny antics.

The new series, set to be rebooted in April, will feature dual protagonists and follow their own unique journeys. For the first time in 25 years, Ash & Pikachu won't be the central characters in the show anymore. This is a huge transitional moment for Pokémon in general and many fans are heartbroken to see their childhood characters' journey come to an end.

❄️TYPE: HYPE❄️ @KuroBlitz96



- PM2019 HAD 136 EPISODES

- ARCEUS CHRONICLES HAD 4 SPECIALS

- AU MOVIEVERSE WILL GET 1 SPECIAL

- MEZASE POKEMON MASTER MINISSERIES WILL GET 11 EPISODES



JOURNEYS AS A WHOLE GETS 151 EPISODES TOTAL

#pokemon #anipoke #アニポケ I JUST WANNA POINT OUT SOMETHING VERY IMPORTANT:- PM2019 HAD 136 EPISODES- ARCEUS CHRONICLES HAD 4 SPECIALS- AU MOVIEVERSE WILL GET 1 SPECIAL- MEZASE POKEMON MASTER MINISSERIES WILL GET 11 EPISODESJOURNEYS AS A WHOLE GETS 151 EPISODES TOTAL I JUST WANNA POINT OUT SOMETHING VERY IMPORTANT:- PM2019 HAD 136 EPISODES- ARCEUS CHRONICLES HAD 4 SPECIALS- AU MOVIEVERSE WILL GET 1 SPECIAL- MEZASE POKEMON MASTER MINISSERIES WILL GET 11 EPISODESJOURNEYS AS A WHOLE GETS 151 EPISODES TOTAL#pokemon #anipoke #アニポケ https://t.co/qzqDRWQMsV

However, Ash's journey came to a glorious end when he became the world's greatest Pokémon trainer. The 11-episode anime will be a fitting send-off for Ash and Pikachu, bringing their 25-year journey to a close.

The official release stated that these episodes will "offer a glimpse at what the future may hold" for Ash. However, the release called this the "final chapter" for Ash and Pikachu, more or less confirming their departure.

Fans are eagerly waiting for January 2023, to witness their favorite characters jumping into action for one last time to conclude Ash and Pikachu's journey. They will be watching with anticipation as Ash continues to carry the torch before handing it off to his successors.

Poll : 0 votes