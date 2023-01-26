Pokemon: What animal is Pikachu based on? Explained

Pokemon is a Japanese cartoon or anime based on the main installment of the same-named video game series. One of the most well-known and oldest anime series, Pokemon has been relevant for generations.

This series is ingrained in people's childhood memories; with more than 20 seasons in the main series, as well as numerous movies and spinoff series, the franchise offers something for everyone.

Pokemon is one of those series that has grown so widely popular that both anime fans and people who don't watch anime are familiar with it. It is safe to say that this anime was originally a kid's favorite that adults also liked.

Its mascot, Pikachu, deserves a portion of the credit. He is a little yellow creature with lightning control abilities who has ruled hearts simply by saying "Pika Pika".

Pokemon character designer's inspiration for Pikachu was a squirrel

Who is Pikachu?

Pikachu as seen in the anime. (image via OLM Inc.)

Pikachu is a Pocket Monster of the Electric type that first appeared in Generation I. It is regarded as the most iconic and well-known Pokémon, and over time, it evolved into the Pokémon franchise's mascot.

The main character of the anime, Ash Ketchum, has a Pikachu. Although it is a major part of the series, Pikachu sometimes seems even more popular than the iconic anime series itself.

This Pokemon's initial stage is known as Pichu. When leveled up with a strong bond of friendship, it changes from Pichu to Pikachu, then when exposed to a Thunder Stone, it transforms into Raichu.

They are typically friendly creatures who enjoy being cuddled. They are small, and may look like cute mouse-like Pokémon. They are also entirely covered in yellow fur, making them look like fur balls and they also have long yellow ears with black tips.

One of the most iconic features of Pikachu is that they have two circle-shaped red pouches for storing electricity on their cheeks. When it is about to use an Electric attack, such as Thunderbolt, it turns yellow and sparks with electricity.

Which animal is Pikachu based on?

Pikachu, who resembles a hybrid of a mouse and a rabbit, has always been classified as a mouse-type pokemon in the Pokédex, the digital encyclopedia for Pokemon. Pikachu's creator, however, has confirmed that it is neither inspired by a mouse/ hamster nor a rabbit.

Graphic and character designer Atsuko Nishida stated in an interview with Yomiuri that the original ideas for Pikachu in Pokémon Red and Green were based on a squirrel and not a mouse or rabbit. Squirrels were even a source of inspiration for the puffy cheeks and cute tails of Pikachu.

"At that time, I was really into squirrels, so I wanted the character to have puffy cheeks. Squirrel tails are cute, so I wanted it to have a tail. However, I wanted the character to have a lightning element, so I made it shaped like lightning."

The character designer's inspiration for Pikachu was a squirrel, but once the name Pikachu—a combination of the Japanese term "pika," which is an expression for the sound of an electric spark, and "chu," which is a mouse sound—was chosen, the creators decided to make the Pokémon a mouse-type in the series encyclopedia.

About the anime

Ash and Pikachu from the anime. (image via OLM Incorporated)

The story starts with Ash Ketchum, a young boy from Pallet Town who is fascinated with the concept of being the best Pokemon trainer in the world. He plays the role of the protagonist of the main series. He visited Professor Oak when he turned 10 years old to get his first Pokemon, which turned out to be Pikachu.

The duo then embarks on a journey around the world with the goal of defeating the gym leaders of each region he visits. Along the way, they meet some interesting companions, face some challenges, and try to collect Pokemon(s) to train.

At the end of most seasons, Ash competes in the regional league, which is a tournament between trainers who bring their A-game to defeat other trainers and showcase their talent in training their respective Pokemon(s) in order to win the title of Champion.

