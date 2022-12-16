Ash and his trusty Pikachu started their Pokémon journey 25 years back and have been through many adventures together. Their beautiful journey reached its conclusion recently, with Ash finally cementing his place as the world's greatest Pokémon trainer.

Ultimate Journeys is about to wrap up in Japan and will look to conclude Ash and Go's journey together. Fans will also get a collection of special episodes commemorating Ash and Pikachu's 25 years of adventure. And recently, a teaser trailer for the new Pokémon Pocket Masters was also released.

All about Pokémon Pocket Masters and its dual protagonists

Pokémon Pocket Masters is set to be released in 2023, featuring dual protagonists Riko and Roy along with their 3 Paldea starter Pokémon - Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

The new trailer doesn't give us much information about the story other than the fact that it will revolve around Riko and Roy. Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly are the starters in the new series. Trainers start their journey by choosing between a water, fire, and grass type, and Pocket Masters seems to be no exception to the rule.

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



https://t.co/JS1TMChH3n



Serebii Video: Trailer for new short series of the anime featuring Ash & Pikachu starting January 13th 2023: Aim To Be A Pokémon Master

In the clip above, we see our new protagonist holding a Pokéball. In the next scene, the starter grass-type, Sprigatito, is sitting in front of her. This signifies that this grass type will be her starter pick. Sprigatito has some big shoes to fill as he will likely take on Pikachu's role in the new series.

For the first time in 25 years, Ash & Pikachu won't be the central characters in the show anymore. This comes as heartbreaking news to fans who have grown to love these characters and are attached to them.

However, Ash's journey has reached a beautiful conclusion, and this would be the perfect end to his story, going out on an emotional high note. Fans are also getting a list of special episodes that aim to give Ash and Pikachu the proper send-off they deserve.

According to the official release, these episodes "offer a glimpse at what the future may hold" for Ash. However, the release called this the "final chapter" for Ash and Pikachu, more or less confirming their departure.

Ash and Pikachu as seen in Ultimate Journeys (Image via OLM Digital)

Fans don't yet know what the special episodes will contain. However, they'll likely get cameos from some of the most memorable characters in the series, such as Misty, Brock, Dawn, Serena, Snorlax, Totodile, and even their arch-enemies, Team Rocket. It's going to be one hell of an emotional send-off, with fans all over the world getting teary-eyed as the curtain closes.

