Pokemon Journeys teases its ending, but there's still hope

Pokemon Journeys is finally on its last legs. The final episode, i.e., episode 135, is set to drop on December 09, 2022 and will herald the end of the series. The franchise has run for 25 successful years and gained a huge fanbase over this long span of time.

This series was special as it depicted our favorite trainers' journey across the region and culminated with Ash Ketchum achieving a milestone. After much toil, hard work, and perseverance, the young boy was crowned Pokemon World Champion.

He fought in the Masters Tournament and made it through to the finals to face reigning champion Leon. Faced with tough odds, Ash and his Pokemon shattered them and it was Pikachu who delivered the decisive blow in Pokemon Journeys episode 132.

Pokemon Journeys teases its ending, but there's still more for Ash

With Pokemon Journeys ending soon, fans were worried that Ash Ketchum's journey was over as well. In fact, it was almost certain until a bombshell was dropped which dispelled any confusion. The news piece spoke of the show's future and what was next for Ash.

Dogasu @DogasusBackpack Hiraoka Risuke, head of TV-Tokyo's Anime Business Dept:



"For people wondering what's in store for the future, Satoshi's adventures aren't over yet." Hiraoka Risuke, head of TV-Tokyo's Anime Business Dept:"For people wondering what's in store for the future, Satoshi's adventures aren't over yet."

An interview was conducted with TV Tokyo executives where they spoke of the Pokemon anime. TV Tokyo's President, Ichiro Ishikawa, was interviewed. Ishikawa correctly stated that Ash winning the World Championship was a historic moment and it brought joy to people all over the world.

Dogasu @DogasusBackpack Hiraoka Risuke, head of TV-Tokyo's Anime Business Dept:



"For people wondering what's in store for the future, Satoshi's adventures aren't over yet." Hiraoka Risuke, head of TV-Tokyo's Anime Business Dept:"For people wondering what's in store for the future, Satoshi's adventures aren't over yet."

Dogasu @DogasusBackpack Hiraoka Risuke, head of TV-Tokyo's Anime Business Dept (cont):



"As to how the adventures will go, we want to make an announcement during the next anime broadcast." Hiraoka Risuke, head of TV-Tokyo's Anime Business Dept (cont):"As to how the adventures will go, we want to make an announcement during the next anime broadcast."

Hiraoka Risuke, head of TV-Tokyo's Anime Business Department, reassured fans that Ash Ketchum's adventures were not over just yet. There was more in store for the eternal character. However, he did not reveal more than that and stated that fans would need to wait for the "next anime broadcast" to find out more.

Ash Ketchum is here to stay

Considering that Pokemon Journeys has just one episode left, it is more than likely that information regarding the next project will be revealed at the end of that episode.

PARUL KHANNA ⚡⚡ @parulkhanna346



Goh Return to Vermilion City and Reunited with Ash



Ash Goh and Chloe goes on Camping in Forest..



#Anipoke #PokemonJourneys Pokemon Journeys Episode 135 PreviewGoh Return to Vermilion City and Reunited with AshAsh Goh and Chloe goes on Camping in Forest.. Pokemon Journeys Episode 135 Preview Goh Return to Vermilion City and Reunited with Ash Ash Goh and Chloe goes on Camping in Forest..#Anipoke #PokemonJourneys https://t.co/Vj52BEVWG0

Ash Ketchum has become an iconic character and his adventure has not quite ended yet. Besides, he has not yet achieved his goal of becoming a Pokemon Master. He may have won the title but there are probably more powerful opponents out there who could be more than a match for him.

Also, the title of the final episode, "Pokemon! I'm Glad I Got to Meet You!!", worried fans further as it implied that Ash was bidding farewell after 25 long years. But it turns out that it is in fact Goh's feelings towards Pokemon and towards his friend Ash. There will be no tearful farewell or retirement, rather something awaits the young trainer on the horizon.

In Conclusion

To dispel all rumors, Ash Ketchum will very much be a part of the next project. In short, he is the face of Pokemon and he will keep striving until he achieves his goal of becoming a Pokemon Master.

Pokemon Journeys episode 135 will reveal the information fans have been eagerly waiting for and put all remaining speculation to rest. It will also speak of his role in the upcoming anime and the region it will take place in.

Poll : 0 votes