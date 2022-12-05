Pokemon Journeys confirms the future of Ash Ketchum & the anime

After three years of speculation, Pokemon Journeys finally confirmed the future of protagonist Ash Ketchum and the anime as a whole. A recent interview with TV Tokyo's higher executives revealed some exciting information.

It looks like the series is not done with Ash yet and has no plans of ditching him anytime soon. There will be something after the current anime and it will continue with the much-loved series. Although no concrete announcement has been made yet, fans can't wait to learn more about the upcoming project.

Pokemon Journeys: Ash Ketchum's adventures are not over just yet

An interview was conducted with TV Tokyo's executives where they spoke of the Pokemon anime. TV Tokyo's President, Ichiro Ishikawa, stated that this was his first interview about a "cartoon". He spoke of his grandchildren's love for the series and the distress they felt whenever it took a break.

He continued by saying that Ash winning the World Championship was a historic moment and it made people all over the world happy. This shows the kind of reach Pokemon has as a series.

The next few lines were where things got interesting. Ishikawaka went on to give fans some reassurance as he revealed that Ash Ketchum's adventures were not over just yet. However, he did not reveal much and said that more about these adventures would be announced during the "next anime broadcast," i.e. the next episode of Pokemon Journeys.

The implications

There was a lot of speculation surrounding the ending of the Pokemon Journeys anime. However, the interview with TV-Tokyo's President confirmed that there is more to come. Ash Ketchum's "journey" may have concluded with the big title win in Journeys but there is still something in store for him.

Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu in Pokemon Journeys (image via OLM Studios)

Fans were upset at the possibility of Ash being cut from the show as he has been the series' protagonist for the last 25 years. His development was witnessed by millions and his journey has resonated with them. Thus, he is loved by the community dearly. Witnessing such a character being slashed did not sit well with fans at all.

Anyhow, fans of the series need not worry anymore, as Ash Ketchum will not be leaving anytime soon. He is here to stay and Ishikawa confirmed the same. However, as mentioned, how the franchise is going to add him to the new series is a mystery.

Ash Ketchum will not be left out and is very much a part of the anime's future (image via OLM Studios)

The upcoming announcement in the next episode of Pokemon Journeys will be sure to clear up any confusion and speak fully of the future of the anime.

While it is true that there is a new project in the works, information about what it might be is not yet known. However, it can be safely said that Ash Ketchum will be present. Whether his adventures will be in the form of a new weekly TV series, a seasonal anime, a web series or a movie will be made clear soon.

