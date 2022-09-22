Ranking the 10 best Pokemon movies of all time

As many fans of the Pokemon franchise will know, the series is not just restricted to video games and trading cards. The franchise also has various movies that tie into the main anime series. As many fans get older, the sense of nostalgia around these titles is stronger than ever.

The unfortunate truth, however, is that some of these titles have aged rather poorly. Fans looking to feed that rush of nostalgia by binging these movies may find themselves stuck watching a movie that isn't as good as they remember. So which of these movies has stood the contest of time?

Pokemon's top 10 anime movies

10) Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Hoopa as it appears in the movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A controversial pick for the number 10 spot for sure, Hoopa and the Clash of Ages has been ripped on by fans since its release due to the characterization of Hoopa itself. Many believe the iteration of the mythical creature to be overwhelmingly childish and annoying, which led to some cringeworthy moments in the film.

However, Hoopa's main gimmick of summoning powerful creatures from across the multiverse to battle leads to some truly spectacular and action-packed scenes. The movie starts off on strong footing, with Hoopa battling multiple Legendaries at the same time before being sealed in the Prison Bottle.

The movie also gets bonus points thanks to the inclusion of Ash riding a Shiny Mega Rayquaza during the film's climax.

9) Pokemon: Destiny Deoxys

A screenshot from Destiny Deoxys (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another great action-packed film held down by the chains of an annoying main character, Destiny Deoxys takes the number nine spot on the list. While this is the only movie to feature the spotlight creature being obliterated, the movie is constantly bogged down by a side plot revolving around Tory, a new character.

Tory follows the character trope of being someone who fears all pocket monsters. Given how intensely focused every movie is around the namesake creatures, it can lead to some infuriating moments, especially when Tory hits Ash for trying to encourage him to conquer his fears.

However, the feature film does include a fight with the fan favorite Legendary, Rayquaza. This leaves viewers with a feeling that the movie would have been way better if it were just two hours of Rayquaza and Deoxys duking it out in space.

8) Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us

Zeraora as it appears in the movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Power of Us was a very good film. The characters were great, the spotlight monster Zeraora was interesting, and Team Rocket played an important role.

Rather than revolving solely around Ash, the film features multiple characters with their own struggles and hardships. The characters Callahan and Harriet ended up being much more impactful and memorable than Ash was in this movie, thanks to their touching personal backstories and full-circle redemptions.

This paints Ash as the annoying main character in many instances as the movie plays out. It soon becomes apparent that the only reason Ash is in the movie is because he is the main character of the anime and not because he has a reason to be there otherwise.

7) Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!

A still from the film (Image via The Pokemon Company)

I Choose You! serves as more of a modernized retelling of the anime rather than a completely original film like many others on the list. This makes the film carry a nostalgic undertone for veteran fans while also remaining fresh and interesting for newcomers.

The film diverges from the anime after Ash sees Ho-Oh in the sky. Although the moment was an overlooked plot point in the anime, it becomes the main focus of this movie. The Mythical Marshadow also makes an appearance.

6) Pokemon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior

Lucas, the playable character from the Sinnoh games, makes an appearance in Giratina and the Sky Warrior (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While The Rise of Darkrai can be seen as the movie for the Diamond and Pearl titles, Giratina and the Sky Warrior can be seen as the movie for the Platinum game. After encountering a lost Shaymin, Ash and his friends must help it return to the Gracidea meadow where it came from in order to restore its power.

However, after a disturbance brings Dialga to Giratina's Reverse World, Giratina becomes enraged. This results in Ash and his friends being dragged into the Reverse World, where they meet two scientists who have been researching Giratina's home realm.

This film lacks any true shortcomings but doesn't offer the spectacle of other movies, which leaves it feeling a bit flat at times. However, Giratina's looming presence throughout the movie creates a considerable amount of tension.

5) Pokemon: The Rise of Darkrai

Darkrai as it appears in its movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On their way to a Pokemon contest, Ash, Brock, and Dawn find themselves in Alamos Town. After taking in the sights, a simple change in weather is revealed to be a large disturbance in space and time, signifying that a fight between Dialga and Palkia may be on the horizon.

After believing Darkrai is responsible for this disturbance, the town begins to turn against the looming creature. Retreating to a nearby forest, Darkrai resides in wait for the tragedy to come as it prepares to intervene.

This film is held in high regard by fans of the franchise for its excellent animation and sound design. The constant imagery of Dialga and Palkia fighting as the world distorts around Alamos Town creates a sense of urgency.

It is also revealed in this movie that Brock's Croagunk is capable of deflecting a direct-hit Draco Meteor from Dialga.

4) Pokemon 3: The Movie

Entei and Molly in the third movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The third movie from the franchise follows the story of a young girl, Molly, whose father and mother disappear. Molly summons some Unown, and they use their powers to make her wishes come true. The Unown create a palace as well as a physical manifestation of Entei to take the place of Molly's father.

The group of Ash, Brock, and Misty travel to the palace after Entei steals Ash's mother. The film also marks the first return of Ash's Charizard after it was left at the Charicific Valley to become stronger.

3) Pokemon the Movie 2000

Lugia as it appears in the movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During Ash and his friends' travels through the Orange Islands, they come across a chain of islands unlike any they have previously seen. Upon arrival, the residents ask Ash to take part in the ritual of collecting the three elemental balls from three of the nearby islands, each associated with one of Kanto's elemental birds.

As the weather begins to spiral out of control, Ash must use the help of Lugia to restore order to the world.

2) Pokemon: The First Movie

Ash alongside other Pokemon as seen in the first movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first film in the franchise takes the number two spot. You cannot go wrong with the original, but there is also a 3D remake of the movie on Netflix.

The movie revolves around Mewtwo as it attempts to establish itself as the best trainer, proving once and for all that it is better than any human. While the original may look a bit dated, the plot still holds up to this day with many iconic and emotional scenes.

1) Pokemon Heroes

A still from the movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best movie in the anime franchise goes to Pokemon Heroes. The setting of this film, paired with the natural grain from the animation, creates a pleasant yet somewhat nostalgic feeling even for first-time viewers. The music used in the movie helps set the tone better than other films on the list as well.

The movie focuses on the Hoenn Legendaries, Latios and Latias. Ash and his friends make their way to the city of Alto Mare for the annual Water Pokemon race in which Ash chooses to compete. This leads him into the territory of the two Legendaries and their caretakers.

The team later encounters treasure hunters searching for the Soul Dew to power their protection device. However, when it malfunctions, the group must help resolve the issue to save the city.

