How to catch Darkrai in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's 1.3.0 update has brought two huge opportunities for trainers. Specifically, players of the games can now catch both Arceus and Darkrai.

Darkrai is a Dark-type Pokemon that first appeared in the Sinnoh region. It is an immensely powerful creature deserving of its Mythic status. Thanks to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's most recent update, it is now possible to capture this powerful fighter.

Originally, players needed to have a Member Card from an exclusive event to catch Darkrai. However, the Pokemon is now available to all trainers who are willing to seek it out and take it on.

Catching Darkrai as of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl patch 1.3.0

Darkrai's in-game model in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl trainers still need a Member Card to catch Darkrai, but they have an entire month to obtain one for free.

From April 1 to April 30, 2022, players will be able to obtain Member Cards from the game's Mystery Gift function. There are no other strings attached, so trainers who are hoping to obtain Darkrai will want to obtain the item from Mystery Gift before the end of April.

Once trainers have the Member Card, they will have other requirements to meet. However, as long as they have their Member Card, they can meet these requirements at a later time without having to worry about losing their chance to catch Darkrai.

First, players must have beaten the game's main story. Once trainers have beaten the story and have received their National Pokedex, they'll need to complete the Lunar Feather side quest. This involves meeting Cresselia, a Legendary Psychic-type.

Players who are yet to complete the questline should go to Canalave City and head to the house next to the boat dock. Inside, the sailor's son is engrossed in a horrible nightmare.

After meeting the character, players will unlock access to Fullmoon Island, where they can find Cresselia and obtain the Lunar Feather. Cresselia will escape the first time the player finds it. Players are free to track it down at a later time and catch it as it roams Sinnoh.

Catching Cresselia isn't essential for catching Darkrai, so once the players obtain the Lunar Feather, they can wake the sailor's son from his nightmare.

Once the sailor's son has been spared from his horrible dreams, trainers should head to the building behind the Pokemon Center in Canalave City known as the Harbor Inn.

Using the Member Card, trainers can enter the inn and speak to the innkeeper. They will then fall asleep and awake on Newmoon Island. At this point, players should save their game and venture into the island's forest. This is where Darkrai is located.

Darkrai will be at level 50 when trainers take it on. To weaken the mighty Dark-type, players can attack it with Fighting, Fairy, and Bug-type attacks/Pokemon. This will deal super effective damage against it.

Once Darkrai is on its last legs, players should toss Ultra Balls or other specialized Pokeballs at it. It may take multiple attempts, but Pokemon trainers will finally have Darkrai as part of their roster.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh