Will Lugia be in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

With the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl fast approaching, fans are wondering how many legendaries they will be able to catch.

Lugia is an old-time legendary, first appearing in Generation II. Once trainers got the Silver Wing, they could head to the Whirl Islands and battle Lugia on the water. In the original Generation IV games, Lugia could only be transferred from the GBA. It seems that trainers can catch Lugia and much more in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Older legendary Pokemon confirmed to be in Generation IV remakes

In a recent trailer, it was revealed that trainers who play Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a bunch of legendary Pokemon that they can catch post-game, Lugia included. This comes by way of a new area of the Sinnoh region called Ramanas Park.

In this new area, trainers can use slates to activate pedestals that will trigger encounters with certain legendaries. While it’s a little unclear, trainers will likely be picking up these slates as they go about their playthrough.

The slates themselves are nods to the older games. Each slate is designed to look like the cartridge of the game from which they originated. For example, Rayquaza’s slate looks like a green GBA cartridge.

A full list of legendary Pokemon confirmed to be in Ramanas Park as of now are as follows:

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Entei

Raikou

Suicune

Ho-oh

Lugia

Rayquaza

Trainers won’t be able to get these legendaries in one game, though. The majority of them are version-exclusive.

Lugia has made several appearances in spin-off games, including New Pokemon Snap (Image via Bandai Namco Studios)

To catch Lugia, trainers will need to pick up Pokemon Shining Pearl. If they do, they will also have access to the legendary beasts (Entei, Raikou, and Suicune). Players who pick up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond will instead be able to catch Ho-oh and the legendary bird trio.

Fortunately, trainers can also catch a couple of mythical Pokemon in the game. If any player has a save file of Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu or Let’s Go Eevee on their console, they will get an encounter with Jirachi. Also, any player with a save file of Pokemon Sword or Shield will be able to catch Mew.

