How to get Mew in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Mew has been revealed to be one of the many mythical and legendary Pokemon that trainers can catch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The release date of these Generation IV remakes is just around the corner, and a recent trailer revealed more info on the Legendary Pokemon in the game. As with previous remakes, older legendaries will be featured in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s post game.

Generation I Mythical Pokemon will be available in Generation IV remakes

Legendary and Mythical Pokemon, including Mew, can be caught in a new area of the Sinnoh region known as Ramanas Park. This area is unlocked once players beat the Elite Four and enter the Hall of Fame.

In Ramanas Park, players can insert slates into pedestals to activate encounters with Legendary Pokemon. Trainers will likely be picking up these slates as they travel through Sinnoh, but there isn’t too much info on these mysterious items as of yet.

Players won't require a slate to encounter Mew, though. All gamers will need is a save file of Pokemon Sword or Shield on their Nintendo Switch to unlock an encounter with Mew.

Trainers who have a save file of Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu or Let’s Go Eevee will also get a special encounter. The Pokemon featured in this encounter will be Jirachi, the Mythical Pokemon of Generation III.

Regarding where trainers can find Ramanas Park, its location is unknown at the moment. Judging by the trailer, however, it's likely that Ramanas Park will be replacing the Pal Park.

In the original Generation IV games, the Pal Park was a place where trainers could transfer their older Pokemon into the new game. This was done by placing their old GBA cartridge into the bottom port of the Nintendo DS.

Pal Park was located at the end of Route 221. The entrance to the building was found by a forest with an Ace Trainer waiting just below. The latest trailer of the remakes shows a similar area in front of Ramanas Park, and an Ace Trainer can even be spotted in the shot.

Several other Pokemon were revealed to be possible to access through Ramanas Park. Those Pokemon are the following:

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Entei

Raikou

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-oh

Kyogre

