Pokemon Generation 9 anime confirmed, but with a major twist

With tons of speculation in the community over the next step, a Pokemon Generation 9 anime, i.e., Scarlet and Violet, has been confirmed. Barring a few minor details, which will be revealed in the next two episodes, a new anime is likely on the way. However, there seems to be a major twist concerning the protagonist of this new series.

Confirmation of this new anime comes after Pokemon Journeys released a teaser at the end of episode 133. The short clip showcases Team Rocket in the Paldea Region attempting to capture a Sprigatito, one of the starter Pokemon in Generation 9. This teaser points to only one possible outcome - a Scarlet and Violet series.

Pokemon Generation 9 anime confirmed with a major surprise

Pokemon Journeys episode 133 teaser

The teaser at the end of Pokemon Journeys episode 133 confirms a new Generation 9 anime. The clip featured Team Rocket in a forest in the Paldea Region, searching for a particular Pokemon, Spirgatito, which they eventually found. Their attempts to capture it fail as it releases a sleep-inducing scent and dashes away after noticing them in the bushes.

Sprigatito, as seen in Pokemon Journeys episode 133 (Image via OLM Studios)

To explain, Team Rocket is shown to be in the Paldea Region, and the Pokemon Generation 9 game, i.e., Scarlet and Violet, takes place in that very region. Sprigatito is among the three starters that the player must choose when beginning the game, the others being Fuecoco and Quaxly.

With such a teaser, Sprigatito becomes the first Generation 9 Pokemon to appear in the anime. The only probable and logical reason for this would be to point to a new upcoming project. Given that the little green Grass-type Pokemon appeared, it is very likely that the franchise is bringing a new Pokemon Generation 9 anime.

But there's a twist

Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu as seen in Pokemon Journeys (Image via OLM Studios)

Pokemon Journeys episode 135 is titled Pokemon, I'm Glad I Got To Meet You. This is very similar to the title of the first episode of the mega-series, Pokemon- I Choose You. This could be signaling the end of the road, at least for Journeys.

However, given the events of Journeys, Ash now stands as the Pokemon World Champion. By defeating Leon, he realizes his dream of becoming a Pokemon Master and has achieved everything there is to achieve.

So it won't be a shock if this is where Ash Ketchum calls it a day, and we don't see him as the protagonist of the new series. Even so, it is the first teaser not to feature Ash, so that is something to note as well. Additionally, a new Pokemon Generation 9 anime would usher in a new age with new faces and a new journey to look forward to.

Final Thoughts

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

The teaser at the end of Pokemon Journeys episode 133 confirmed a new upcoming Pokemon Generation 9 anime. It seemed only fair for the sun to set on Ash's glittering career as a Pokemon trainer with the ultimate victory.

The Generation 9 anime, set in the Paldea Region, will likely feature a new protagonist and lots of new Pokemon. Release dates and further information regarding its first episode are still under wraps at the moment. Only time will tell what the franchise has in store with this new anime.

