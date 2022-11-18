Pokémon 'Project Mew' announced as Journeys reaches its final episodes

With only three more episodes to go, OLM has released a new video preview for Pokémon Journeys episode 133, titled Project Mew, which is set to be released on November 25, 2022. The video preview was released on November 18, one week prior to the episode's release.

The previous episode saw Ash finally become the World Champion after he and Pikachu managed to defeat reigning champion Leon and his partner Charizard. With this, Ash finally managed to achieve his dream after a 25-year-long run of the anime, thus the next episode was set to focus on Goh and the conclusion to his adventure.

Pokémon Journeys episode 133 preview unveiled by OLM

Pokémon Journeys episode 133, titled Project Mew, is set to feature Goh as the center of attraction, as fans will get to see the conclusion to his adventure, which is to catch the Legendary Pokemon, Mew.

The preview shows him traveling with Gary and his other friends as they try to conquer the difficult terrain during their mission to locate Mew. Here, the group will encounter some new Pokemon who will try to come in between them and their mission.

Young Goh as seen in Pokemon Journeys episode 133 preview(Image via OLM)

At the end of Pokémon Journeys episode 132, Ash was seen getting a call from Goh. While the reason for the same wasn't revealed, it can be presumed that he may have called Ash to congratulate him on his win.

Release date and time, where to watch

Pokémon Journeys episode 133, titled Project Mew, will be released on November 25, 2022, at 6:55 pm JST.

The same episode will be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 1:55 am, Friday, November 25

Central Standard Time: 3:55 am, Friday, November 25

Eastern Standard Time: 4:55 am, Friday, November 25

British Standard Time: 10:55 am, Friday, November 25

Central European Time: 11:55 am, Friday, November 25

Indian Standard Time: 3:25 pm, Friday, November 25

Philippine Standard Time: 5:55 pm, Friday, November 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 7:25 pm, Friday, November 25

Mew as seen in Pokemon Journeys episode 133 preview (Image via OLM)

Pokémon Journeys will first broadcast on local Japanese television networks, starting with TV Tokyo, followed by other networks such as BS Asahi, Tokyo MX, etc.

Fans who want to watch the show from other parts of the world can rely on Netflix or Crunchyroll to watch the anime. The anime is available on Netflix, however, it is not available for simulcast. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll has the anime available for simulcast in multiple countries.

