Is Pokémon Journeys anime ending after episode 132? Explained

With Ash Ketchum finally becoming the Pokémon World Champion in Pokémon Journeys episode 132, fans of the series have been entertaining the dilemma of whether or not the anime has ended.

With most franchises giving fans a scene of all the characters in the anime showing up one last time in their finale, Pokémon Journeys saw a similar scene where all of Ash and Pikachu's friends made their appearance near the final battle's conclusion. As this wasn't a conclusive way to determine whether the anime had ended, fans were left to seek answers about the same online.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Pokémon Journeys anime.

Pokémon Journeys anime to air three more episodes

Pokémon Journeys anime is set to have three more episodes before it comes to an end. The anime will take a break next week and will air episode 133, titled Project Mew, on November 25, 2022.

A preview for the same has also been made available online. At the end of episode 132, Ash is seen receiving a call from Goh, who is on a mission to find Goh alongside Gary.

While the reason for the call wasn't revealed, Goh might have called Ash to either congratulate him or ask for his help in the mission. As for the preview, it shows Goh and his team traveling through the harsh terrain, hoping to find the legendary Pokémon.

As for the next two episodes, Pokémon Journeys episode 134, Seize the Future!, will be released on December 2, 2022. Following this, episode 135, titled Pokémon! I'm Glad I Got to Meet You!!, will come out on December 9, 2022.

Ash and Pikachu in Pokemon Journeys (Image via OLM)

While the previews for those two episodes are yet to be revealed, the final episode's name could be the reason for concern to most fans. Pokémon! I'm Glad I Got to Meet You!! looks similar to the name of the anime's first episode, Pokémon - I Choose You!, which could hint towards Pokémon Journeys episode 135 being the final episode of the anime series.

Given how Ash has finally managed to become the Pokémon champion, he has already achieved his goal. Unless the anime depicts Ash finding a new goal for his journey ahead or they change the protagonist for the anime, Pokémon anime could finally be coming to an end.

What to expect from Pokémon anime after episode 135?

Starter Pokemons in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via OLM)

Given that the starter Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have gotten leaked, there is a good chance that Ash's journey as a Pokémon trainer may continue in the near future.

On the other hand, the possibility of Ash being replaced with Goh as the new protagonist also exists. Given how Pokémon has had at least a trio of characters as its adventurers up till now, only for Pokémon Journeys to have a duo is a hint that Goh could be a much more significant character than he is shown to be.

Ultimately, fans will have to wait till December 9, 2022, to find out if the anime is really coming to an end or if they can expect a continuation of the same.

