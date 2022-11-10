Pokemon Journeys special ending preview features unfathomable Ash vs Leon fight

The final episode of Pokemon Journeys is almost upon us as it will bring to fruitition years of hard work and training.

Ash and Leon were the two contenders who made it to the finals of the Masters Tournament. Now, the two face off against each other to decide who will be crowned the "Champion."

Previously, Pokemon Journeys kicked off the battle between the two Pokemon Trainers. One by one, they displayed the kind of powerful Pokemon they held. In the final leg, Ash chose to introduce his trusty companion Pikachu into battle. At the other end, Leon also went all out by picking Gigantamax Charizard.

Pokemon Journeys: Final fight preview features spectacular showdown betweem Ash and Leon

The preview for Pokemon Journeys episode 132 is indeed an exciting one. Teasers depict a legendary showdown between the two Pokemon Trainers as Pikachu and Ash leave everything on the table against Gigantamax Charizard and Leon. The pair seem to be giving it their all in an attempt to clutch the title of "Champion."

Pokémon Journeys Episode 132 is going to go down in the history books. In just a few days, we’ll be witnessing the culmination of 25 years worth of training, battle experience, and friendship explode on our screens.Pokémon Journeys Episode 132 is going to go down in the history books. #Anipoke In just a few days, we’ll be witnessing the culmination of 25 years worth of training, battle experience, and friendship explode on our screens. Pokémon Journeys Episode 132 is going to go down in the history books. #Anipoke https://t.co/iMkwDkMKPy

As correctly stated by fans, this final battle will bear the fruit of years of hard work, training and sacrifice. On the battlefield, it's every man for himself, or in other words, every man and Pokemon for themselves. Gigantamax Charizard is probably Pikachu's toughest opponent yet, but that won't be enough to hold back the little electric-type Pokemon.

Titled Finals IV - Partner, episode 132 will likely feature the deep friendship each of the two trainers have with their respective Pokemon. Ash and Pikachu have become the signature duo of the Pokemon franchise, almost literally making the series what it is today. Against Leon, their mettle will be tested to the limit, making for an explosive finale.

What terrifying thing will Eternatus do? Next time on Pokémon Journeys! Eternatus senses the collision between G-Max & Z-MoveWhat terrifying thing will Eternatus do? Next time on Pokémon Journeys! https://t.co/gApLRgFnld

Previews online have also shown the legendary Pokemon Eternatus in action. Previously, when it broke out of the lab, it was contained by darting up the sky. The battle between Pikachu and Charizard came to a pause as all attention was diverted above. Causing quite a stir, the legendary Eternatus began circling the arena where the fight was happening.

Pokemon Journeys episode 132 staged to end gloriously

Pokemon Journeys episode 132 is set to conclude in an intriguing manner. The two trainers have put forth their strongest Pokemon in a battle that will go right down to the wire. Neither of them has any intention of giving in, no matter the cost. They each still seem to have two Pokemon left, so that might play in to the battle as well.

Legendary Pokemon Eternatus (Image via OLM Incorporated)

The sighting of Eternatus flying above the stadium will also likely be addressed in the final episode of the series. It is very possible that it is going to influence the battle in some manner. Whether that influence is favorable or unfavorable, only time will tell. For now, all viewers can do is sit and wait as the final episode will be aired soon, with all the answers and a battle to remember.

