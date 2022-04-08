Top 5 Gigantamax Pokemon

Gigantamax Pokemon were one of the biggest power boosts Game Freak ever gave to trainers.

While any Pokemon can Dynamax, only certain ones can Gigantamax. Some Gigantamax forms get worse at times because they would rather use the benefits from normal Dynamax moves.

In other instances, the new Gigantimax forms receive huge benefits from their new moves.

Which Gigantamax Pokemon are the strongest?

5) Venusaur

G-Max Venusaur can chunk the opponent's health by a sixth per turn (Image via Game Freak)

Venusaur's Gigantamax move, G-Max Vine Lash, cuts opponents' health down by 1/6th per turn if they are not Grass-type. This even helps Venusaur check Fire-types that would otherwise counter it.

A normal Sludge Bomb might not be enough to deal with a Charizard, but a G-Max Vine Lash could do a serious amount of damage.

4) Hatterene

G-Max Hatterene is powerful under Trick Room (Image via Game Freak)

Anyone who's seen a VGC match could probably attest to how broken Trick Room can be, especially in doubles. With a phenomenal Special Attack stat and abysmal Speed, it's almost as if Hatterene was made for Trick Room.

Its Gigantamax move is G-Max Smite, which confuses all targets on the opposing side, which in turn can provide free turns.

3) Coalossal

G-Max Coalossal can get its speed quadrupled (Image via Game Freak)

This Gigantamax is here less for its G-Max move and more for its ability. Steam Engine quadruples Coalossal's speed if hit with a Water move. The issue with that is, usually, when this Rock/Fire-type gets hit with a Water move, it gets destroyed.

However, Gigantamax Coalossal has enough health to survive a small Water move and sweep the enemy team.

2) Charizard

Charizard's Gigantimax move, G-Max Wildfire, is similar to Venusaur's: it deals 1/6th damage every turn, just for non-Fire-types. It's much better on Charizard, though, who can use other great Max moves, particularly Max Airstream, which raises its speed.

Allowing a Gigantamax Charizard to set up can often mean the end of that match for some trainers.

1) Lapras

G-Max Lapras can summon Aurora Veil without Hail (Image via Game Freak)

This Pokemon may not be as powerful in singles, but it outright wins games in doubles. Gigantamax Lapras basically draws up the Aurora Veil with G-Max Resonance. That means any partner who wants to set up will be able to do so since it will take reduced damage.

Dragon Dance? Nasty Plot? Calm Mind? Swords Dance? Just about any Pokemon can set these up behind a G-Max Resonance, and if that partner has Weakness Policy, it can snowball out of hand in a hurry.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

