Pokemon Horizons Episode 29 recap: Enter the Poke Ball Craftsman

Pokemon Horizons continues its Galar region adventures in Episode 29, "Orla and the Poke Ball Craftsman," which debuted in Japan on November 17, 2023. The episode focuses heavily on the Rising Volt Tackler Orla and her companionship with Khana, a committed Poke Ball craftsman who faces a problematic encounter with an enraged Pokemon.

For the most part, this Pokemon Horizons episode leans on character development, much like the previous series entry did. It's important to learn about the members of the Rising Volt Tacklers after all, especially due to their important roles aboard the Brave Olivine (also known as the Brave Asagi in the Japanese airings).

If Pokemon Horizons fans are curious about Episode 29's events, it doesn't hurt to recap them before Episode 30 airs on November 24.

Examining the events of Pokemon Horizons Episode 29

Friede, Liko, Roy, and Captain Pikachu find the Poke Ball factory. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On the advice of Tepen in Episode 28, the Brave Olivine sets course for the address of a Poke Ball aficionado who wants to purchase Liko and Roy's ancient Poke Balls. The team makes their way to a large Poke Ball factory, which Orla points out seems to be in disrepair. An explosion fires off from within the structure, and a mysterious figure with blue eyes emerges from the smoke.

The strange individual is a young girl who invites the Pokemon Horizons protagonists into the factory. She offers to make tea before grabbing a kettle and resultingly causing a pile of objects to fall on her. Liko picks up a nearby medieval-looking Poke Ball, and the girl points out that it is a recreation of a ball from the ancient Hisui region before introducing herself as Khana.

Khana introduces herself in Pokemon Horizons Episode 29. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Over tea, Khana apologizes to the Pokemon Horizons heroes for Tepen's dishonest behavior in Episode 28 when he tried to steal one of the ancient Poke Balls. Roy produces the ancient ball for Khana to see, and she is astonished by it immediately. Although she has no information on the ball, she tells Roy that he can practice his Poke Ball throwing with a box of prototypes she developed.

Meanwhile, Orla points out that Khana's Poke Ball machine is malfunctioning and sets out to repair its components. Khana switches the device back on, and it begins to produce shining silver Poke Balls. Outside, Roy practices his throwing with various Poke Balls that produce rocket, explosive, and boomerang-like effects while being watched from the shadows by a Galarian Weezing.

Roy's attempt to throw a bomb Poke Ball doesn't go as planned. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Horizons team returns to the Brave Olivine, save for Orla, who elects to stay with Khana in the factory. Mollie and Murdock bicker over the fact that Orla is overworked before Diana points out that the demands of the Rising Volt Tacklers, in general, are high, as Orla is tasked with keeping the Brave Olivine operational.

As Liko returns to the factory, Khana's Magby is heating the factory's furnace and ramping up Poke Ball production. Khana remarks that perhaps Orla should stay with her, which gives Liko unease at the thought of Orla leaving the Pokemon Horizons heroes. Elsewhere, Roy reads the instructions of the Chase Ball prototype and throws it, hitting the Galarian Weezing and causing it to emerge.

Galarian Weezing chases Roy and Fuecoco in Pokemon Horizons Episode 29. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Liko asks Orla if her work aboard the Brave Olivine is fulfilling for her, which she confirms. Orla remarks that she used to work in a shipyard in Olivine City before Ludlow and Friede approached her to build the Brave Olivine, which she took as a challenge. Upon completing the airship, she realizes that she has found her true calling, but the Galarian Weezing interrupts before she can state what it is.

The angry Pokemon's steam confuses Fuecoco, and Liko's Sprigatito is unable to harm Galarian Weezing much since the Grass-type creature is at a disadvantage to Galarian Weezing's partial Poison-typing. However, Orla sends her Metagross into battle to assist, and its Steel-typing makes it immune to poison and effective against partial Fairy-types like Galarian Weezing.

Metagross attacks with Metal Claw in Pokemon Horizons Episode 29. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metagross knocks the Galarian Weezing away, but the latter calls for backup. Just as things are looking bleak, Captain Pikachu arrives with a high-powered Thunder Punch, but more Weezing arrives to replace their lost ranks. Friede notices the smoke from the Poke Ball factory and comes up with an idea, asking Orla to overload the Poke Ball machine.

Orla and Khana run inside with Magby and Elekid, whose fire and electric powers successfully overtax the machine. A massive smoke cloud is produced, making the Galarian Weezing forget the Pokemon Horizons crew and float up to feed on the smoke instead due to their love of pollution. The group of Pokemon then calmed down from their snack and produced clean steam into the sky.

The Pokemon Horizons crew heads out on their next adventure. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At sunset, Orla builds a pipe for the Galarian Weezing so they can continue to eat the smoke emanating from the factory. She tells Khana that her place is with the Pokemon Horizons crew and intends to leave with them, but Khana gives her a silver Poke Ball as a keepsake of their friendship. Orla finally reveals to Liko that her purpose is to do things she's never done before.

The Rising Volt Tacklers inform Orla that more parts of the airship are broken, but she heads off to work with a smile. Khana and her Pokemon watch as the Brave Olivine coasts into the sunset on its next adventure in Pokemon Horizons.