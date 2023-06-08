All Hisuian Pokemon you can get via evolution in Scarlet and Violet

Some Hisuian Pokemon can evolve into their final evolutions in Scarlet and Violet, but not all of them can. Unfortunately, that's partially because some evolution methods don't exist. An example would be Qwilfish being unable to evolve into Overqwil since Scarlet and Violet players cannot do 20 Barb Barrages in Strong Style. Neither Generation IX game has a Style mechanic.

The general rule of thumb is that if the base form is Hisuian, then the evolution will be, too. Just know that there is one obvious exception worth noting (Qwilfish). The next part of this guide reveals a full list of creatures you can evolve in the Generation IX games.

Note: This article was made when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was version 1.3.0.

List of Hisuian Pokemon that you can obtain by evolution in Scarlet and Violet

Zoroark's Normal/Ghost-type form has been obtainable for a while now (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of Hisuian Pokemon that can evolve in Scarlet and Violet:

Growlithe → Arcanine: Use a Fire Stone on Growlithe (it cannot be the Kanto variant)

Use a Fire Stone on Growlithe (it cannot be the Kanto variant) Voltorb → Electrode: Use a Leaf Stone on Voltorb (it cannot be the Kanto variant)

Use a Leaf Stone on Voltorb (it cannot be the Kanto variant) Sneasel → Sneasler: Level up Sneasel while holding a Razor Clay in the day (it cannot be the Johto variant)

Level up Sneasel while holding a Razor Clay in the day (it cannot be the Johto variant) Sliggoo → Goodra: Level up to Level 50+ during rainy weather (it cannot be the Kalos variant)

Level up to Level 50+ during rainy weather (it cannot be the Kalos variant) Zorua → Zoroark: Level up to Level 30 (it cannot be the Unovan variant)

Level up to Level 30 (it cannot be the Unovan variant) Basculin → Basculegion: Take 294 HP of recoil damage and level up (it cannot be the Unovan variant)

Note that the base form must be Hisuian to evolve to what's featured in the above list. For example, a Johto Sneasel can never become Sneasler. Likewise, a Sneasel caught in Legends: Arceus cannot become Weavile, and any Kanto Pokemon cannot suddenly become Hisuian.

You will still need to transfer or trade the above base forms in order to evolve them.

List of Hisuian Pokemon that you cannot get via evolution in Scarlet and Violet

Ursaring cannot evolve into Ursaluna in the Gen IX games (Image via TPC)

By comparison, here is a list of Hisuian forms that you cannot get via evolution in Scarlet and Violet:

Decidueye

Typhlosion

Samurott

Lilligant

Sliggoo

Avalugg

Braviary

Kleavor

Ursaluna

Overqwil

Wyrdeer

The first six creatures cannot be obtained via evolution. Evolving them via their normal method always goes to the default final forms. As an example, using a Sun Stone on Petilil in Scarlet and Violet always gives you a Unovan Lilligant.

Kleavor and Ursaluna require items that simply don't exist in the Generation IX games. On a related note, Overqwil and Wyrdeer use moves under a specific Style, which isn't possible to do given the absence of that feature in the recent mainline titles.

Pokemon HOME can help get you the stuff unobtainable via evolution (Image via Game Freak)

You must trade if you want to get any of the forms in the above list. Either find a friend who has them or transfer them over from Legends: Arceus to HOME. Alternatively, a future update to the Generation IX games may introduce alternative ways that aren't reliant on trading.

If neither option seems reasonable, Trainers could always use Discord bots to give them whatever they request. Just keep in mind that whatever the player obtains via this method may not be considered legal. Sadly, breeding and then trying to evolve the Pokemon won't work in this situation.

