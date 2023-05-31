Best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ursaluna PvP moveset: Item, nature, and more

Ursaluna is one of the most hyped-up additions to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's PvP metagame. It has a gargantuan Base Attack of 140 coupled with terrific 130 HP, 105 Defense, and 80 Sp. Def. Ursaring's Hisuian evolution hits very hard and can tank several hits in return, making it a terrifying foe to fight in a battle when you're against a skilled player.

Unsurprisingly, Ursaluna's best builds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet seek to capitalize on its amazing damage potential. This Hisuian bear also has Guts to take its high Attack stat to the next level. Let's look at an example build in the next section of this guide.

How to build Ursaluna for PvP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best item, nature, moves, and more tips

Flame Orb activates Guts (Image via Viz)

Here is how you can build Ursaluna to deal devastatingly high damage in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Guts

Guts Nature: Brave or Adamant

Brave or Adamant EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def

252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed Moves: Facade + Earthquake + Fire Punch + Swords Dance

Facade + Earthquake + Fire Punch + Swords Dance Item: Flame Orb

Flame Orb Tera Type: Normal or Ground

Note: Defensive Tera Types like Water, Fairy, and Steel could also work. The Normal or Ground suggestions are to maximize Ursauluna's powerful STAB moves.

This Hisuian Pokemon is very slow as is, so losing more Speed isn't an issue, making Brave a great nature for it. Likewise, Ursaluna will never use Special Attacks on a good PvP build, making Adamant another great nature to consider. That also means the Sp. Atk and Speed IVs aren't important here.

Swords Dance gives the user +2 Attack. That buff is amazing on something with a Base Attack of 140 and Guts. Hardly anything will ever want to switch in, especially against this Pokemon's solid coverage options. For example, Skarmory and Corviknight get hurt badly by Fire Punch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Here are some damage calculations to consider about a +2 Ursaluna with Guts using Fire Punch:

vs. 252 HP / 252+ Def Skarmory: 324-382 (97 - 114.3%) -- 81.3% chance to OHKO

vs. 252 HP / 252+ Def Corviknight: 396-466 (99 - 116.5%) -- 93.8% chance to OHKO

If Skarmory and Corviknight don't have max HP and Defense, they're as good as gone. Anything else gets hit very hard by Facade and Earthquake, especially if Ursaluna has a Normal or Ground Tera Type, respectively.

Setting up a Swords Dance isn't too hard when many things want to switch out against this Hisuian bear or risk getting KO'd just by a neutral Facade.

Other moves

There are a few other moves you may wish to consider (Image via Game Freak)

As amazing as the previous Ursaluna PvP build is, there are a few other moves worth using. Here is a list of such options available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Protect: Amazing in Double Battles and guarantees that Flame Orb will be activated.

Amazing in Double Battles and guarantees that Flame Orb will be activated. Headlong Rush: Stronger than Earthquake, but it lowers the user's Defense and Sp. Def.

Stronger than Earthquake, but it lowers the user's Defense and Sp. Def. Ice Punch/Avalanche: Either move works as Ice coverage in case you hate Landorus.

Either move works as Ice coverage in case you hate Landorus. Thunder Punch: Good Electric coverage that can be situationally helpful.

Good Electric coverage that can be situationally helpful. Crunch: Punishes any Ghost-types trying to switch in for free against Facade.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have to play smart if they see an Ursaluna against them since it's easy for the Hisuian bear to eliminate at least one Pokemon without much effort.

