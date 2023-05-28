Top 5 Hisuian Pokemon to transfer to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Some Hisuian forms are going to dominate Pokemon Scarlet and Violet once players can transfer them over to these two games. They either have huge stats, broken moves, or something else that sets them apart from the rest of the metagame. There are many good contenders to analyze, but this article will focus on only the five best possible options to transfer from HOME.

Note that this list concerns what a player can transfer to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet once it's fully compatible with HOME. All Hisuian forms come from Legends: Arceus. If a player doesn't have that game, they must find somebody to trade with if they want any of the great Hisuian Pokemon listed below.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Kleavor, Ursaluna, and more splendid Hisuian Pokemon players will want to transfer to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

5) Kleavor

Kleavor is one Hisuian form players are looking forward to transferring over (Image via Game Freak)

While Bug/Rock is not a great typing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Kleavor still has a few advantages worth listing here. Base 135 Attack is wonderful, and Kleavor also possesses the Sharpness Ability. That Ability boosts Slashing moves' power by 50%, including Stone Axe.

This signature move also automatically sets up Stealth Rock without being blocked by Taunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. At the very least, this Hisuian evolution of Scyther should be a solid option in the competitive scene. However, the following few entries will contain Pokemon far stronger in comparison.

4) Sneasler

Sneasler has great Attack and Speed (Image via Game Freak)

Sneasler has a signature move available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, known as Dire Claw. It has a Base Power of 80, but the more important reason for running this attack is its 50% chance to poison, paralyze, or put a foe to sleep. That's a generous secondary effect for a move with solid Base Power.

A Base Attack of 130 and Speed of 120 are also pretty solid. If Weavile was good for the past few generations, then its Hisuian counterpart is also likely to impact the competitive scene. Sneasler also has STAB Close Combat, so most Steel-types won't want to switch into it anyhow.

3) Basculegion

Basculegion has one amazing move of note (Image via Game Freak)

Last Respects is one of the most broken moves ever introduced to the series. Basculegion is one of the very few beings capable of learning it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Like Houndstone, Basculegion gets STAB on the move, making it even deadlier.

For those unaware, Last Respects starts off at a Base Power of 50 before increasing by another 50 per fallen Pokemon on the team. Having a move with a Base Power of 300 before STAB is extremely good. That's not even mentioning how amazing Ghost is as an attacking type.

Basculegion is a little faster and has a better Attack stat than Houndstone. Most egregious of all, the former has Adaptability as one of its Abilities, making Last Respects hit unbelievably hard at full power. Unless the opponent has a Normal-type, this Hisuian Pokemon will wipe the floor with its opponents.

2) Ursaluna

Ursaluna is going to hit extremely hard (Image via Game Freak)

Ursaluna is less of a one-trick pony than Basculegion. However, the former Hisuian Pokemon will still be excellent in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. A Base Attack stat of 140 is huge. That's solid, especially with Base 130 HP, 105 Defence, and 85 Sp. Def.

What makes Ursaluna even deadlier is that it has access to Guts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Burn won't deter its physical attacking prowess. Instead, that status ailment will make Ursaluna hit like a truck. STAB Normal and Ground are also excellent when coupled with Ursaluna's good coverage moves like Crunch and Thunder Punch.

At the very least, the Pokemon's low Speed makes it vulnerable to revenge killing. The only problem is that Ursaluna is bound to take out one of its foes beforehand. You could even theoretically use this Normal/Ground-type in Trick Room to take advantage of its low Speed.

1) Enamorus

Enamorous will likely be one of the best transfers from the Hisuian region (Image via Game Freak)

The original genie trio has enjoyed numerous successful stints in the competitive scene. To no one's surprise, Enamorous will also be as good as her male counterparts, although there's a chance that she may even eclipse them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should know how terrific Fairy is as a type. Adding Flying to it gives Enamorous a tremendous defensive typing that can also be quite deadly offensively. A Base Stat total of 580 is great, and she even has an alternate form in case players want something built a little differently.

Springtide Storm is her signature move, but she will likely stick to Moonblast since the latter attack is barely weaker while being much more accurate.

Poll : Who do you think is stronger? Ursaluna Enamorous 0 votes