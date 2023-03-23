Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Discord bots give players any Pokemon they want: How do they work?

Although Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are more accessible than previous games in the series, many players still use Discord bots to get whatever they want. For those out of the loop, several services like Zacian.net can give a player any Pocket Monster in Generation IX in just a few minutes.

Anything that is legal can be traded to the player via a Discord bot. It's not as if this is a small-time operation, either. Thousands of players use these services (many of which are free). Some players might be wondering: How do they work?

Looking at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Discord bots

It's extremely easy to get what you want (Image via The High Table)

This article will use Zacian.net as an example, but readers can look at other Discord servers offering similar services. If you don't know where to start, typing "Zacian.net Discord" into Google will give you Zacian.net's The High Table server as one of the first results (assuming you have Sponsored Ads turned off).

From there, players just have to read the rules to use the bot. Several channels are dedicated to this free service, but the relevant one should be called "sv-bot" or something similar, depending on which Discord server you use.

This is helpful for getting a bot to trade you what you're looking for (Image via Showdown)

If you wish to use the Zacian.net bot, you must open a new tab on the browser for Pokemon Showdown. After you click on the green "Play Online" button, you should see a home page that has "Teambuilder" on the left side. Click on that.

Follow these steps:

Click on "New Team." Select the "S/V Singles Anything Goes" format. Click on "Add Pokemon." Search for anything you want in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is vital that what you're looking for is actually legal in those two games for the Discord bot to work properly. Adjust the selected Pokemon in any way you'd like, as long as it has a legal moveset. That means you can have Shiny Level 100 Charizards with perfect IVs if it sounds good to you. Click on the Validate button to see if it's legal. Make sure to give the selected Pokemon ".trade" as a prefix to its actual nickname. Click on Import/Export. Submit the set to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Discord bot. After waiting in the queue, the player will eventually receive a DM about a trade.

Players who struggle with these steps can also use the Bot Help channel to get some assistance. It's very easy to get anything a player wants in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which is especially nice for Trainers seeking to complete their Pokedex.

You have probably seen advertisements for these bots on Surprise Trade (Image via Game Freak)

Obtaining these cheat Pokemon is also an issue in the competitive scene since a significant number of pro players use these generated Pocket Monsters. Still, the amount of time saved through this method is a luxury for busy users.

Discord Bots have been relevant in Sword and Shield on a massive scale, and Game Freak didn't do much to stop them. It seems likely that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's mass-generated Pocket Monsters will continue.

