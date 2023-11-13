Pokemon Horizons Episode 28 recap: Stop, Thief!

Pokemon Horizons continues onward as its heroes attempt to solve the mystery of bringing Terapagos to the paradise of Rakua. To do so, Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers will have to find the remaining members of the Six Heroes, the Pokemon who once accompanied the ancient trainer Lucius on his adventures. The latest episode sees the group attempting to find one of the heroes, a Black Rayquaza.

In Episode 28 The Stolen Treasure, Liko and Roy meet a shady character who swipes away one of their valuable ancient Poke Balls, leading to a wild chase and confrontation to get it back. But this purported thief may not be what he seems, and another group may very well be pulling the strings.

Recapping Pokemon Horizons Episode 28

Liko, Roy, and Friede seek out Tepen's shop in Pokemon Horizons Episode 28 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After a suggestion from Liko's grandmother Diana to find an antique expert known as Tepen, the former heads out to do so along with Roy and Friede. They manage to spot the shop courtesy of a Lampent on a nearby sign, meeting the elderly antique seller who initially attempts to sell things like sleep powders and an allegedly fossilized Rotom Phone.

A bit of banter ensues with Tepen regaling his history with Diana and their Pokemon adventures before Roy hands over his bag and ancient Poke Ball. He asks if Tepen has any information on the ball or the Black Rayquaza that was once contained within it. The latter gives the bag back and remarks with regret that he has nothing to share with them.

The group is surprised by a Foongus during lunch in Pokemon Horizons Episode 28 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As the group turns to leave for lunch, Liko's Hatenna examines Tepen's aura and finds it deeply suspicious, but Roy and Fuecoco are too hungry and don't pay attention. During lunch, a Foongus hops out of Roy's bag, surprising the group. This leads Roy to realize that his ancient Poke Ball is missing, and the Pokemon Horizons heroes return to Tepen's shop but find it packed up and closed.

Friede laments that the Pokemon Horizons gang should have heeded Hatenna's observations, and the group sets out to find Tepen. Meanwhile, Tepen places a call with a mysterious contact. Liko and Roy fan out with their Pokemon to search, while Friede and Charizard take to the skies. Tepen sees Friede, and gives the ancient Poke Ball to his Lampent to hide it before the latter arrives to confront him.

Tepen stands up to the Pokemon Horizons heroes investigating him (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Friede inspects Tepen's cart of goods, but the latter tips it over and attempts to flee. Charizard gives chase, damaging other market stalls and upsetting the locals, leaving Friede to apologize. Friede calls Liko and tells her to pursue Lampent while calling Captain Pikachu in for backup. After a chase through a museum, Liko and Roy manage to catch up with Tepen's Pokemon carrying the ancient Poke Ball.

Roy's Fuecoco is stunned by Tepen's Bronzong and Honedge, while Liko continues on. He uses a nearby shovel and Hatenna's psychic powers to cut the bag Lampent is carrying loose.

Unfortunately, Tepen returns and helps Lampent snatch back the bag before Liko can get a hold of it. Roy reunites with Liko, and the two Pokemon Horizons heroes ask Tepen why he would steal the ancient Poke Ball.

Captain Pikachu springs into action to assist the Pokemon Horizons protagonists (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tepen remarks that a mysterious benefactor came along and offered to pay him for the ancient Poke Ball, and Liko and Roy spring into battle. Unfortunately, the Foongus from earlier appears and puts Sprigatito and Fuecoco to sleep when they were on the cusp of getting the ancient Poke Ball back. Fortunately, Captain Pikachu arrives and takes out all of Tepen's Pokemon with one attack.

Cap secures Tepen's bag as he tries to flee, but the thief is cut off by Friede and Charizard, leading Tepen to give himself up to the Pokemon Horizons heroes. Diana arrives later to confront her old friend about an ancient text she was translating surrounding Lucius, Terapagos, and more. Tepen remarks that the texts were a forgery, and Liko stops Diana from having her Arcanine attack the thief.

Diana convinces Tepen to give adventuring another shot in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tepen tells his old partner that he's not cut out for adventuring, but Diana encourages him to give it another shot. She remarks that the first step is always the scariest, something she told Liko earlier on in Pokemon Horizons. Tepen tearfully apologizes and vows to start over, leaving Liko in awe of her grandmother's willpower.

As a means of making amends, Tepen remarks that he should also apologize to a "Poke Ball craftsman" who wanted the ancient Poke Ball. He gives the craftsman's address to the Pokemon Horizons crew, and they decide to meet this figure to determine what their true motives are.