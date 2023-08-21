Pokemon Horizons Episode 18 recap: The story of Captain Pikachu

Pokemon Horizons debuted its latest episode on August 18, 2023, and it continues to document the adventures of the Rising Volt Tacklers as they make their way to the Galar region. In this episode, viewers are given some insight into the history between Captain Pikachu and Friede, how they met, and how "Cap" became such a powerful ally to the Rising Volt Tacklers.

Episodes 17-18 opt for a nice lull in action and instead do some character-building. Compared to previous episodes that leaned heavily on action, the last few entries have taken a more relaxed approach to showcase the series' characters.

This article will re-examine the events as they unfolded for those who need a refresher.

What happened in Pokemon Horizons Episode 18?

Captain Pikachu got its time in the limelight in Episode 18 of Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Our Pokemon Horizons episode begins with Liko and Roy discussing Roy's training match against Captain Pikachu in Episode 17. The two recall how Cap seemingly had the ability to fly, leading Roy to wonder if Cap is a rare Flying Pikachu, and the duo visit Dot to ask her whether this is the case.

According to Dot, she's only known Cap since she's been on the Brave Asagi. However, she offers Liko and Roy the use of her Rotom Phone to record Friede as they ask him about Cap. When the duo make their way to the helm, Friede confirms that Cap did indeed fly but is tight-lipped about any additional info.

As Liko and Roy continue to discuss things with the other heroes of Pokemon Horizons, Ludlow states that Cap is the reason Friede formed the Rising Volt Tacklers. Orla states that she and Friede used to live in the Kanto region but that Friede isn't particularly open about discussing his past.

To assist the kids, Orla makes an announcement that Friede will detail his and Cap's past to the rest of the Pokemon Horizons gang. While Friede is initially hesitant, he relents and spills the beans at last, and it all began when the young professor gave up his research job to spend his days fishing with Ludlow.

One day, Friede's mentor Lucca invites him to Medali's Treasure Eatery to inform him that she's moved to the Paldea region. She invites Friede to meet a special Pikachu that has wowed the locals, which he's initially unimpressed with until he sees the creature open a vortex and fly around with it.

Friede reignites his passion for research and aims to study the Pikachu, but every encounter results in the creature escaping or attacking him. However, during one encounter, Friede notices the Pikachu getting hungry as it trains, and he and his Charizard provide some berries to it as an olive branch.

Friede realizes that the mysterious Pikachu has an incredibly light body and combines this with its move Volt Tackle to rise into the sky, where its tail can keep it afloat temporarily. He informs Lucca, who is happy that he has a passion for research again and had hoped for this result while she moved to Paldea due to having to look after her daughter Liko.

Our Pokemon Horizons professor continues to examine the Pikachu and takes his Charizard into the sky to approach the creature as it flies each morning. However, the Pikachu is distracted and begins to fall, and Charizard swoops in to save it. Friede offers to become Pikachu's partner so they can see the world together, and the Pokemon accepts.

The budding Pokemon Horizons heroes meet back up with Ludlow and the ship known as the Asagi, and the two set sail for Slateport City in Hoenn. There they meet Orla, and they ask her to make the Asagi capable of flight. She converts the vessel into an airship, leading it to be renamed the Brave Asagi.

Instead of being paid, Orla requests to join Friede and Ludlow on their adventures and keep an eye on the airship. Friede accepts and appoints his Pikachu as captain of the vessel, leading to Friede christening the budding group the Rising Volt Tacklers as we know them in Pokemon Horizons.

Back in the present day, the protagonists applaud Friede for sharing the story. Liko is stunned that her mother mentored Friede. Later on, Liko, Roy, and Dot meet on the deck of the Brave Asagi. The group agrees not to upload the recording that Dot had taken of Friede's story, and Liko is determined to thank her mother the next time she sees her.

The Pokemon Horizons crew looks out over the horizon and witnesses the Galar region finally coming into view.