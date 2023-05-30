Pokemon Horizons fan theory about Ash's daughter has been disproved

With Ash Ketchum's story ending, much hubbub has been abounding as to how the future of the Pokemon series will be shaped without him. One of the many fan theories floating around has pegged the brand-new heroine Liko as being the Master's daughter. She, alongside her partner-in-adventure Roy, is the main protagonist of the latest anime Pokemon Horizons. However, that theory has been disproven with new leaks.

This might disappoint many fans, but it looks like Ash's role is over. Here is a complete rundown of everything.

If not Ash, then who is Liko's father in Pokemon Horizons?

Anipoke Fandom @AnipokeFandom



#Anipoke First glimpse of Liko's dad - Alex, their house in Paldea and they even have a cute pet Fidough! First glimpse of Liko's dad - Alex, their house in Paldea and they even have a cute pet Fidough! #Anipoke https://t.co/t6u0dD0dNk

It turns out that Liko's dad is a brand new character entirely. Leaked by Anipoke on Twitter, we glimpse a man named Alex, who will be her father. He has a house in Paldea, the region from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and the anime's setting. This also aligns with leaks earlier this month that revealed his name and role in Liko's life. Now, we get a visual confirmation as well.

But how did this rumor spread in the first place? Last year, when the show was officially revealed, fans had their first look at Liko. With her dark hair and hairpin, some fans assumed she was related to Ash Ketchum as the pin looked like a symbol on his iconic white-and-red hat. Furthermore, her icy-blue eyes drew comparisons to Serena, one of the key characters from the Kalos region.

This led many fans to think the new heroine is the duo's daughter and will continue the beloved hero's legacy. That said, it is clear that Ash is no longer involved. Of course, this has not stopped hopeful fans from speculating about further reveals as the show continues. However, that is one mystery solved among many.

Who exactly is Ash Ketchum?

EdwardSabaVO @EdwardSabaVO #Pokemon #AshKetchum Oh my god, the English Dub opening of Aim to be a Pokémon Master is such a tearjerker, it has SO many flashbacks of Ash’s adventures and Pokémon! Oh my god, the English Dub opening of Aim to be a Pokémon Master is such a tearjerker, it has SO many flashbacks of Ash’s adventures and Pokémon! 😭😭 #Pokemon #AshKetchum https://t.co/CViVGlAm6Q

Ash was the main protagonist of all anime renditions based on Japanese developer Game Freak's popular monster-taming franchise. He is loosely based on the character Red from the 1996 Game Boy RPG "Pokemon Red and Blue."

His debut appearance was in the very first episode of the series "Pokemon, I Choose You!." Since then, the kind-hearted and courageous teen has marched toward his dream of becoming the Master with undeterred determination until very recently. Subsequent seasons of the anime have taken him across all regions introduced in the video games, from Kanto to Alola.

His youthful nature and likable personality made him a hit among younger viewers, who stuck around hoping to watch him finally become the world champion. This was followed by the World Coronation Series, where he finally received his due, emerging as the latest and greatest Pokemon Master - the highest and most prestigious rank among trainers in the series.

Of course, many of his fans grew up with him on the journey to adulthood and, as such, have been hesitant about any new characters taking his role in his absence. The introduction of Liko seemed like a new ray of hope for fans, but alas, that is no longer the case.

Poll : 0 votes