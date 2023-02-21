10 most powerful Pokemon caught by Ash Ketchum

One of the most influential and beloved anime protagonists of all time, Ash Ketchum has been the main character of the Pokemon anime for over 20 years now. As his journey comes to a close, it's a perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and honor his most powerful allies.

Having traveled across almost every region, Ash has had access to a variety of creatures. Some have been forgettable, and others have underperformed in battle, but the ones that do excel make for the most exciting moments in the anime's history.

Here are some of Ash's Pokemon that are a cut above the rest.

Ash's 10 best Pokemon by win rate in the anime

10) Greninja

Ash's Greninja as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite being considered one of Ash's strongest allies, Greninja only makes it to the 10th spot on this list with a 67% win rate. Ash and Greninja were so in sync with one another that they managed to reach a new and entirely unique form of power known as Ash-Greninja. Given how close the two became in the Kalos season of the anime, it was a real disappointment that Ash did not choose to keep Greninja on his team.

8) and 9) Kingler and Bulbasaur

Ash's Kingler and Bulbasaur as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both Bulbasaur and Kingler have a 71% win rate. Bulbasaur is more well-known among fans, while Kingler has taken a backseat in Ash's adventures. However, it's worth noting that Kingler is the only member of Ash's team to have won a league match singlehandedly.

Bulbasaur, on the other hand, has had a prominent role in Ash's team throughout the anime. Despite its fear of evolving, Bulbasaur has been a stoic leader among the creatures in Oak's care and remains one of Ash's star battlers even without evolving.

7) Charizard

Ash's Charizard as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Having a win rate of 72%, Ash's next team member, Charizard, is arguably just as notorious as his Pikachu. After rescuing it from a rain storm and putting up with its stubborn attitude, Ash and Charizard eventually came to an understanding, resulting in one of the most touching bonds in the anime's history.

Its return to Ash's party in the Unova season allowed it to partake in even more battles, thus putting it just ahead of the prior two contestants.

6) Infernape

Ash's Infernape as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known in the community for being an absolute powerhouse in all of its battles, Ash's Infernape takes the next spot on this list with a 73% win rate. Though not as memorable as Charizard or Bulbasaur, Infernape still won a majority of its battles despite participating in fewer matches than the other two. Its Blaze ability also made for some of the most hype comebacks the anime has to offer.

5) Aipom (Dawn's Ambipom)

Ambipom as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A controversial addition to this list, Dawn's Ambipom was actually under the ownership of Ash before it evolved. Though the list of battles it partook in was small, while under the ownership of Ash, Aipom had a 75% win rate. Ash eventually traded Aipom to Dawn in exchange for her Buizel as Aipom was more interested in contests while Dawn's Buizel was more interested in battling alongside Ash.

4) Snorlax

Ash's Snorlax as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax has earned a spot on this list for its impressive win rate of 79%. Known for its insatiable appetite, Snorlax can clear entire islands of their fruit. Although its tendency to fall asleep during battles has caused it to miss a few fights, when it is awake, Snorlax's massive size and power make it a formidable opponent.

3) Krookodile

Ash's Kroododile as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known for its slick choice of eyewear, Krookodile has been a staple cast member in the Unova season due to its constant appearances even before it was in Ash's care. Krookodile was Ash's best battler in the Unova region and has a win rate of 80% to prove it.

1) and 2) Primeape and Dragonite

Ash's Dragonite and Primeape as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a 100% win rate, Primeape and Dragonite stand out as Ash's best battlers. While Dragonite's power has been witnessed by many new fans, few may recall Ash's Primeape since its time on his team was relatively brief. Despite losing to Ash's Charmander when it was a Mankey, Primeape never lost a battle under Ash's care.

Poll : 0 votes