5 rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO in Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration event

The Pokemon Horizons event will soon be live, and with that, players will have the opportunity to catch a few rare Pokemon GO critters. Getting what you want in GO is challenging, especially when searching for species you barely see. Note that rarity is determined by various factors in the game, like region exclusivity, the trainers' geographical areas, and more.

If you want to get five rare Pokemon early this month, there is no better option than participating in the Pokemon Horizons celebration event, which will start on March 5, 2024, at 10 am local time and ends on March 11, 2024, at 8 pm local time. Let's take a look at the 5 best rare Pokemon you can catch at the event.

Rare Pokemon like Metagross to catch in Pokemon GO in Pokemon Horizons event

1) Charcadet

Charcadet in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon Horizons event from the World of Wonders season will debut the Paldean monster, Charcadet, and its family in Pokemon GO. The names of its evolutionary lines are Armarouge and Ceruledge. These two will be tricky to get your hands on since you must meet the evolution requirement. This means getting all of them will be challenging in the game. Remember, since this is Charcadet's debut, you will find it without breaking a sweat. However, no one knows when Niantic will reintroduce it.

Charcadet will be featured in 2 KM, 5 KM, and 10 KM eggs during the event. However, after the event concludes, it may be hatchable in 10 KM eggs. If that happens, you will need luck, eggs, and incubators to collect it again after this event.

2) Metagross

Metagross in Pokemon Horizons (Image via TPC)

Metagross is a dual Psychic and Steel-type entity in Pokemon GO with outstanding battle power. It is a pseudo-legendary beast that originates from the Hoenn region. Although it is highly sought-after for its capabilities, players have to rely on evolving Beldum to Metang first and then into Metagross. In the Pokemon Horizons event, you can put aside the lengthy evolution way to acquire the critter. Its encounter can be gained by beating 3-star raid battles.

If you are looking forward to catching Metagross, use moves it's weak against. Your counters should know Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type attacks. Some raid attackers that utilize the given moves with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect are Primal Groudon, Charizard, Gengar, and Reshiram.

3) Pikachu wearing Cap’s hat

Pikachu in a new swag in Pokemon Horizons (Image via TPC)

Niantic will introduce Pikachu wearing a Cap’s hat to honor the Pokemon Horizons: The Series event. The Mouse critter is one of the most iconic Pokemon of all time. In Pokemon GO, it is an Electric-type Pokemon that can learn moves such as Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt, and Surf. Although it is not as powerful as other Electric-types, Pikachu is sought after for its popularity and design.

Since only events feature creatures with outfits, you should not miss out on capturing Captain's Hat Pikachu. Its shiny form will also be available. Both will be featured in wild encounters and 1-star raids during the event.

Thus, you can activate Lure Modules and Incense when hunting for it in the wild. These lure items will help you attract wild critters. Moreover, ensure you attack its raid with counters that know potent Ground-type moves.

4) Noctowl

Noctowl in Pokemon Horizons (Image via TPC)

For those who have yet to get a good IV Noctowl for Pokemon GO battles, this anime celebration event is the one they should partake in. The 3-star raids that feature Metagross and Chansey will also host Noctowl as a boss. This dual Normal and Flying-type Pokemon is an evolved form of Hoothoot. Since evolving will cost Stardust and Candies, the safe bet for fans is to beat this raid. As previously mentioned, exploiting the creature's weaknesses is the key to defeating it.

Noctowl is weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves. Therefore, you can take it down by using attacks that deal significant damage to it. Counters that will aid you in this Pokemon GO battle are Xurkitree, Rhyperior, and Mamoswine. Lastly, it would be ideal to go with Mega and Shadow counters for this PvP engagement; they have more fighting capabilities than regular ones.

5) Pawmi

Pawmi in Pokemon Horizons (Image via TPC)

Pawmi is a cute creature that will be one of the featured rare Pokemon in the Pokemon Horizons event. It can be captured in two ways: You can get it from the wild or complete the Pokemon GO Field Research tasks. Lure items like Lure Module and Incense will significantly help attract Pawmi to your phone.

By stacking the lure effects - attaching the Lure Module to a PokeStop and using Incense on a Trainer - you can find Pawmi and other wild entities, including the Scarlet and Violet’s starters.

Regarding getting the Field Research tasks, you must spin Photo Disks at PokeStops. The more disks you spin, the more tasks will be given to you. However, there is a limit to receiving tasks. After you finish the provided ones, spin more PokeStops to get more breakthroughs.

The Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration is one of the exciting events of March 2024. After you catch rare Pokemon from this occasion, you may wonder if anything is left to explore. We have prepared a list of this event's best Pokemon GO PvP catches you may like to read. Check it out to find out who they are.