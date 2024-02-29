The Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event is debuting new Gen XI Paldean mons. Characters and critters seen in the animated series will also make their appearance. This means picks from different regions or, simply put, "hunting PvP powerhouses," are available as the best PvP catches.

Celebrate this event by meeting Charcadet from Pokemon GO Eggs and other new debuts after the former evolves into Armarogue or Ceruledge. Furthermore, Raid Battles are back, featuring Metagross, Noctowl, and Skarmory in 3-stars. Different KM egg hatches and wild and field research encounters are also available. Explore them all to get the fighters you need.

The event looks promising and offers opportunities to get the best Pokemon GO PvP catches. Here are their names.

Note: The article is subjective and expresses the writer's opinions.

Pokemon GO PvP catches like Metagross and Skarmory in Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event

1) Metagross

Metagross Master League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Metagross is one of the 3-star raid bosses featured in the Horizons event. It is a dual Psychic and Steel-type Pocket Monster with impressive stats distribution. It boasts a stat line of 257 Attack, 288 Defense, and 190 Stamina, with its Combat Power at Level 50 being 4286. The Iron Leg Pokemon has access to lethal moves in the game. Meteor Mash, an Elite Charged Attack, goes well with its best PvP moveset.

Fast Attack options for Metagross in Pokemon GO are Bullet Punch and Zen Headbutt. Its Charged Attacks are Earthquake, Flash Cannon, Psychic, and Meteor Mash. Note that it is weak to Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type moves but resists Psychic, Poison, Steel, Rock, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, and Dragon-type attacks.

According to PvPoke, Metagross ranks #44 in the Master League meta. To beat it in Pokemon Horizon’s 3-star raids, use counters like Primal Ground, Gengar, Tyranitar, Garchomp, and Banette.

2) Noctowl

Find a good team to boost Noctowl's PvP strength (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration event is bringing back Noctowl in 3-star raids. It is a decent pick for the Pokemon GO Great League battle. How? Noctowl is a dual Normal and Flying-type monster with Wing Attack, Shadow Ball, and Sky Attack as its best PvP moveset. The best aspect about catching it from raids is you don't need an Elite TM to unlock its best attacks. The critter already sports a high damage per second (DPS) move, Sky Attack.

Noctowl in Pokemon GO is weak to Rock, Electric, and Ice-type moves. Moreover, it withstands Bug, Grass, Flying, and Ghost-type attacks. The Owl Pokemon has a max CP of 2024, an Attack stat of 145, a Defense stat of 156, and a Stamina stat of 225. This makes it reliable for a Closer role. The critter is bulky and flexible, meaning it can take and return hits.

PvPoke states that Noctowl in the Great League ranks #122. So, to get it, you can win its 3-star raids during the Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event. Use Xurkitree, Zekrom, Therian Thundurus, Darmanitan (Galarian Zen), Ramparados, and Raikou as counters.

3) Skarmory

Skarmory for the Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Go off hunting during the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event to obtain this formidable Great League meta PvP critter. Being a Steel and Flying-type monster, Skarmory resists Bug, Ground, Poison, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Steel, and Ground-type moves. It also has immense endurance power. On the other hand, the critter is vulnerable to Electric and Fire-types. This means only two attacks can deal increased damage.

Skarmory’s power in Pokemon GO focuses more on the defensive side. Talking about the stats spread, it has 148 Attack, 226 Defense, and 163 Stamina. Fast Attacks from the Armor Bird Pokémon's arsenal include Steel Wing and Air Slash. Its options for Charged Attacks are Flash Cannon, Brave Bird, and Sky Attack. All of these picks can use the STAB power, as their typing is the same as Skarmory’s typing.

As per PvPoke Great League meta rankings, Skarmory is the eighth-best pick for the battle. During the Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration event, hunt it in the wild. Ensure Lure Modules and Incense are being used, as they attract monsters to your location.

4) Rhyperior, which evolves from Rhyhorn

Master League contender Rhyperior (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You cannot catch Rhyperior directly from the Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event. This critter can be obtained by evolving Rhyhorn, though. To do so, feed 25 Candy to Rhyhorn to evolve it into Rhydon. Give the latter 100 Candy and use a Sinnoh Stone on it to trigger the Rhyperior evolution. This process seems lengthy, but the beast is worth picking for the PvP Master League PvP battle. Note that it ranks #71 in this meta—source from PvPoke.

The stats spread of Rhyperior in Pokemon GO is 241 Attack, 190 Defense, and 251 Stamina. At Level 50, its Combat Power raises to 4221. This is a dual Rock and Ground-type critter, so it can utilize the STAB effect from the moves that share similar typing. Rhyperior has access to moves such as Mud-Slap, Smack Down, Stone Edge, Earthquake, Surf, Skull Bash, Super Power, Rock Wrecker, and Breaking Swipe.

With so many attack choices, the Drill Pokemon displays its superiority in battle. Lastly, Rhyhorn is a feature in 1-star raids in the Horizons: The Series Celebration event, and beating it solo is easy. Defeat more, accrue Candy and get Rhyperior.

