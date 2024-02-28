How to get Noctowl in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Getting Noctowl in Pokemon GO is a difficult task, but not an impossible one. The more challenging part is finding its shiny form, though. The Owl Pokemon is one of the features of the Pokemon Horizons event. It is a dual Normal and Flying-type Pokemon released in Generation 2 video games, Gold and Silver. You basically feed Hoothoot 50 Candy to evolve it into Noctowl in the game. That said, can you do the same in this event?

Unfortunately, Pokemon Horizons doesn’t introduce Hoothoot. So, obtaining through evolution is off-topic. However, Noctowal can be caught from 3-star raids. Is its shiny variant available, then? This article explores more.

How to get Noctowl in Pokemon GO

You can get Noctowl in Pokemon GO by winning its 3-star raids, held by Pokemon Horizons: The Celebration Event. It also features two powerful critters in raids: Metagross and Chansey. Thus, with the best counters, you can beat them in Gyms and earn their encounters.

How to beat Noctowl in Pokemon GO

Noctowl is a dual Flying and Normal-type Pocket Monster. To beat it in raids, you need to exploit its type weaknesses. It is vulnerable to Ice, Electric, and Rock-type attacks. Your counters must be built by taking those moves into account.

In Pokemon GO, Noctowl resists Ghost, Ground, Bug, and Grass-type moves. So, don't use them.

The Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect boosts the damage output of a move. For instance, Xurkitree, an Electric-type Pokemon, can use Thunder Shock, Spark, Discharge, or Thunder for the effect. The type of these attacks is similar to the creature's type.

Here are the counters for the Noctowl raids of the Pokemon Horizons event:

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge

Thunder Shock and Discharge Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt*

Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt* Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Smack Down and Rock Slide Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Powder Snow and Avalanche Luxray: Spark and Wild Charge

Spark and Wild Charge Aurorus: Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Rock Throw and Meteor Beam Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Smack Down and Stone Edge Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Note that Noctowl is a 3-star raid boss; it can be beaten solo to get it in the game.

Is shiny Noctowl available?

Yes, shiny Noctowl is available in Pokemon GO. However, the Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration event only highlights its regular form.

Stats of Noctowl: Best PvP and PvE moveset

Noctowl and its shiny form share the same stats spread.

Max CP: 2288

2288 Attack : 145

: 145 Defense : 156

: 156 Stamina : 225

: 225 Fast Attacks : Wing Attack and Extrasensory

: Wing Attack and Extrasensory Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball, Psychic, Sky Attack, and Night Shade

The best PvP moveset for Noctwol in Pokemon GO is Wing Attack + Sky Attack and Shadow Ball. Additionally, its best PvE movepool is Wing Attack and Sky Attack.

