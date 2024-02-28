How to get Metagross in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Metagross in Pokemon GO can be obtained through the Pokemon Horizons event. You may want to know if its shiny form is also available. This Pocket Monster is a highly sought-after beast because of its Steel and Psychic-type prowess. It is a pseudo-Legendary Pokemon that first appeared in Generation III titles, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

The Pokemon Horizons event features critters like Metagross, Chansey, and Noctwol in 3-star raids. So, if you take the best raid counters to Gyms and defeat them, you can get them.

Beldum can evolve into Metang, and the latter can evolve into Iron Leg Pokemon. So, how to catch Beldum, and is it shiny? Read on to find out.

How to get Metagross in Pokemon GO?

Adding Metagross to your collection (Image via TPC)

There are two ways to get Metagross in Pokemon GO from the Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration event. You can beat its 3-star raids or catch a Beldum.

Here are the two ways:

Catch a Beldum in the wild and evolve

Win 3-star raids

We will soon find out whether Shiny Metagross is available in the game. But first, let’s quickly go over capturing Beldum and winning raids.

Wild encounter

Metagross in Pokemon GO cannot be captured from the wild, but Beldum can be. However, the thing is, only a few players can find it. The reason is that other Pokemon will appear more frequently. Some are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, Gen IX critters introduced in Scarlet and Violet.

Use Lure Modules and Incense to get Beldum; these items boost the spawn rate of wild Pokemon. Once acquired, give it 25 Candy to evolve into Metang; feed 100 Candy to Metang to evolve it into Metagross in Pokemon GO.

Evolving a Shiny Metang into a Shiny Metagross follows the same evolution process.

3-star raids

Defeating Metagross in 3-star raids is the second way to obtain the creature. This Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon is weak against Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type attacks.

Here are the counters with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect:

Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Hydreigon: Bite and Brutal Swing*

Heatran: Fire Spin and Magma Storm*

Gholdengo: Hex and Shadow Ball

Entei: Fire Fang and Overheat

Banette: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite and Brutal Swing

Moltres: Fire Spina and Overheat

Note: moves with (*) marks are Elite Attacks.

How to get Shiny Metagross in Pokemon GO

Shiny Metagross details (Image via TPC)

Shiny Metagross is available in Pokemon GO. If you want it, you must catch a Shiny Beldum from the Pokemon Horizons event and then evolve it.

Check out our other guides:

Ditto disguises || Glimmers of Gratitude Research tasks || Is Origin Dialga with Roar of Time good? || Is Origin Palkia with Spacial Rend good? || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters || Giovanni counters