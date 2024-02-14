10 best Flying-type Pokemon, ranked

The world of Pokemon has multiple good Flying-type critters, but only a handful can be called the best. Those considered great demonstrate unfathomable power. In today's ranked list, we will look at some real and pseudo Legendaries, fan favorites, and those that deserve recognition and attention. Note that some species are exclusive to one title, and some are available in all games, such as Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon GO.

Moreover, the best Flying-type entities players will discover here are rare, elusive, and potent. Since ranking is subjective, we will take base stat total (BST) as a basis of our discussion.

Ranking 10 best Flying-type Pokemon, including Ho-Oh and Rayquaza

10) Gyarados

Gyarados (Image via TPC)

HP - 95

- 95 Attack - 125

- 125 Defense - 79

- 79 Special Attack - 60

- 60 Special Defence - 100

- 100 Speed - 81

- 81 Total - 540

Gyarados is a dual Water and Flying-type Pocket Monster originating from the Kanto region. It has been available to capture in almost every Pokemon game, and Red and Green introduced it to the player base. It has been a long time since its first appearance, but it’s still a highly sought-after critter today.

This fan-favorite monster is a physical attacker, boasting an Attack Stat of 125. Despite being an offensively tough species, it cannot defend itself from the opponent’s physical attack, which Charizard can do. However, it can soak tons of damage from Special moves.

9) Charizard

Charizard (Image via TPC)

HP - 50

- 50 Attack - 95

- 95 Defense - 180

- 180 Special Attack - 85

- 85 Special Defence - 45

- 45 Speed - 70

- 70 Total - 522

Charizard has the potential to Mega evolve into two different forms: Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y. Both versions' base stat total (BST) is 634, but the latter sports a ridiculous Special attack power of 159. This aspect regarding evolution is fascinating, but it is still a formidable force without needing to evolve.

Thanks to its Defense stat 180, the monster can tank powerful hits. Although its HP is comparatively lower than Gyarados, its Special attack is much higher. When trainers use its “Blaze” ability, powering up any Fire-type moves, they significantly damage Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ice-type Pokemon with Charizard. The best option would be to select Ember, a Special fire-type attack, for a memorable showdown.

8) Thundurus

Thundurus (Image via TPC)

HP - 79

- 79 Attack - 115

- 115 Defense - 70

- 70 Special Attack - 125

- 125 Special Defence - 80

- 80 Speed - 111

- 111 Total - 522

The Forces of Nature has four Legendary Pokemon, all sharing a common elemental type, i.e., Flying. They are extremely strong and boast incredible battle power. However, we went with Thundurus this time. It is a dual Electric and Flying-type Pocket Monster with Wildbolt Storm as its signature move.

Not only does this monster sport its own cool attack, but its ability to quickly raise its offensive power gives it an upper hand in the battle. Thundurus' physical and Special Attacks are 115 and 125, respectively. So when it uses lethal Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) moves, such as Wildbolt Storm (Electric) and Fly (Flying), opponents cannot survive the fatality.

7) Salamence

Salamence (Image via TPC)

HP - 95

- 95 Attack - 135

- 135 Defense - 80

- 80 Special Attack - 110

- 110 Special Defence - 80

- 80 Speed - 100

- 100 Total - 600

The combination of dual Dragon and Flying-type makes Salamence a force to be reckoned with in the meta. Similar to Thundurus, it's a potent physical and Special attacker. However, Salamence's HP, Defense, and Speed make it more formidable. Also, it belongs to the 600 Club, a term used to define monsters with 600 BST.

Moreover, Salamence is a pseudo-Legendary Pokemon with Intimidate as its ability, a capacity responsible for lowering an opponent’s Attack stat. Players prefer to stick with it for various reasons, including its access to a versatile move pool. It can use Special Dragon-type STAB moves like Dragon Claw and Dragon Tail.

6) Dragonite

Dragonite (Image via TPC)

HP - 91

- 91 Attack - 134

- 134 Defense - 95

- 95 Special Attack - 100

- 100 Special Defence - 100

- 100 Speed - 80

- 80 Total - 600

The Generation 1 Flying and Dragon-type Pokemon Dragonite is the second pseudo-Legendary creature in this list. It is the final form of Dratini, the first Dragon-type introduced by the franchise. Fans want to add it to their collection because it is a historical figure.

Nonetheless, there are several other factors to pursue Draonite's hunt besides its fandom. It boasts incredible physical and Special attacking power. Not only is it suitable as a Special fighter, but it is also reliable as a Special defender.

5) Moltres

Moltres (Image via TPC)

HP - 90

- 90 Attack - 100

- 100 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 125

- 125 Special Defence - 85

- 85 Speed - 90

- 90 Total - 580

Moltres is a dual Fire and Flying-type Legendary creature. It has always been a liked creature owing to its outstanding battle prowess. Officially called a Flame Pokemon, it can use multiple Fire and Flying Special and physical moves. Since there is a wide variety of attack choices to get the best out of it, one can be overwhelmed by the picks.

However, whatever players decide to get a grip with, Moltres barely disappoints. Its HP stat is impressive; the same can be said about its physical and Special Attack stats. Moreover, thanks to its speed, it can quickly damage foes and retreat.

4) Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh (Image via TPC)

HP - 106

- 106 Attack - 130

- 130 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 110

- 110 Special Defense - 154

- 154 Speed - 90

- 90 Total - 680

Ho-Oh is recognized as one of the uniquely designed monsters, a powerful adversary, a great Legendary, and so on. Players are attached to acquiring this lovely yet fierce bird for their team. Nonetheless, catching it has always been a challenging task. But we are here to appreciate its power.

With mind-boggling Special defense and attack, one who uses Ho-Oh is in an advantageous position. It can tank Special moves from attackers like Xuritree and Gengar. Also, users can damage Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ice-type Pokemon using its signature physical attack robust move, Sacred Fire.

3) Yveltal

Yveltal (Image via TPC)

HP - 126

- 126 Attack - 131

- 131 Defense - 95

- 95 Special Attack - 131

- 131 Special Defence - 98

- 98 Speed - 99

- 99 Total - 680

From here on, we will look at the three potent Legendary Pokemon of all time: Yveltal, Lugia, and Rayquaza. Of course, they are the top critters and deserve a shoutout. That said, Yveltal is a solid species known for its high HP stat. With that power at its disposal, its physical and Special attack stats make it a scary force.

Yveltal is a dual Flying/Dark-type Pocket Monster exclusive to the Pokemon Y mainline video title. However, if we talk about its presence in mobile games, it is also available to catch in Pokemon GO. What makes it a phenomenal fighter on your team is its access to Dark Aura. It is an ability that increases the power of Dark-type moves for all Pokemon fighting in the battle.

2) Lugia

Lugia (Image via TPC)

HP - 106

- 106 Attack - 90

- 90 Defense - 130

- 130 Special Attack - 90

- 90 Special Defence - 154

- 154 Speed - 110

- 110 Total - 680

Lugia is strong against Fighting, Poison, Bug, and Grass-type Pokemon as a dual Psychic and Flying-type creature. Although it is weak to certain moves, it doesn’t make it a fragile critter. Instead, it shows its monstrous power with a BST of 680. Despite being slightly worse at assuming the Special attacker role, it can endure significant hits aimed by opponents.

Because of its impressive HP, Attack, and Speed, Lugia fearlessly charges at opponents without holding back its capabilities. Although it is meant for defensive play, it has what it needs to stop unnecessary fights.

1) Rayquaza

Rayquaza (Image via TPC)

HP - 105

- 105 Attack - 150

- 150 Defense - 90

- 90 Special Attack - 150

- 150 Special Defence - 90

- 90 Speed - 95

- 95 Total - 680

The last entry for the best Flying-type Pokemon ends with a discussion of Rayquaza’s great capacity. Unlike Lugia, who is defensively strong, Rayquaza is offensively potent. It deals massive damage to opponents with a base and Special Attack stat of 150. If players use its signature move, Dragon Ascent, a physical attack with 120 power and 100 accuracy, Fighting, Bug, and Grass-type Pokemon suffer massive damage.

Rayquaza’s Air Lock ability eliminates any weather effects in battles, giving it an edge in an unknown fray scenario. Moreover, it can Mega evolve, and when it does, its base and Special Attack stat reaches 180, and its BST climbs to 780—truly astonishing power.