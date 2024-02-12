5 rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Carnival of Love

What are the best rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO's Carnival of Love? The question might depend on what a player considers rare, but there's no denying that this Valentine's Day-inspired event is bringing along plenty of Pocket Monsters that aren't spotted all that often. Fans shouldn't expect incredibly rare legendary or mythical 'mons, but there are some unique forms and region-locked creatures.

For one reason or another, some species appearing in Pokemon GO's Carnival of Love event on February 13-15, 2024, are tougher to find than their counterparts. However, thanks to this three-day event, snagging a few rare Pocket Monsters should be well within reach if players know what to look for and where to find certain Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinions.

5 rare Pokemon worth hunting down in Pokemon GO's Carnival of Love

1) Flabébé

Flabébé will be obtainable in all of its petal colors in Pokemon GO's Carnival of Love, but there's a catch (Image via Niantic)

While it's true that Flabébé appears in the wild in Pokemon GO, it's not particularly prominent outside of events. Fortunately, the Carnival of Love is one such event in February 2024 that makes Flabébé appearances in the wild much more common. Even better, all five of Flabébé's petal colors will be available to catch, though there's a catch on that front, as they'll be locked based on player region.

Depending on what part of the world players are in, they can find the following Flabébé colors in the wild during Carnival of Love:

All Regions - White and Orange Flower Flabébé

- White and Orange Flower Flabébé Europe, the Middle East, and Africa - Red Flower Flabébé

- Red Flower Flabébé Asia-Pacific Region - Blue Flower Flabébé

- Blue Flower Flabébé Americas - Yellow Flower Flabébé

If players can meet their fellow trainers with a stockpile of Flabébé from their region, they very well might have the chance to get all five of Flabébé's petal colors in Pokemon GO.

2) Oricorio

Oricorio's forms will be region-locked, much like Flabébé colors in this Pokemon GO event (Image via Niantic)

Outside of the Festival of Colors event, it's a rarity for Oricorio to appear in any capacity in Pokemon GO. Fortunately, this is changing in the Carnival of Love event, offering all four distinct forms of Oricorio based on a player's region. Much like Flabébé, if players save their Oricorio form from their native region in abundance, they can trade these Oricorio for other forms to complete the set.

The following regions correspond to the following catchable Oricorio forms. Keep in mind that the Carnival of Love will also be the first opportunity to catch them in their shiny variants:

Americas - Pom-Pom Style Oricorio

- Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Europe, the Middle East, and Africa - Baile Style Oricorio

- Baile Style Oricorio African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean Islands - Pa'u Style Oricorio

- Pa'u Style Oricorio Asia-Pacific Region - Sensu Style Oricorio

3) Heart Pattern Spinda

Spinda's Heart Pattern and its shiny variant possess different designs in Pokemon GO (Image via BrawlerBuddy/Reddit)

In Pokemon GO, Spinda possesses nine different body patterns, all of which have their own dedicated spot in the Pokedex. Many Spinda patterns are quite rare, and the Carnival of Love offers the opportunity to catch Spinda's Heart Pattern as a Field Research reward. Even better, shiny Heart Spinda can also be found, which possesses a broken heart as part of its pattern and is quite unique.

None of this is to say that Spinda will be of much use in battle, but if Pokemon GO players hope to catch every form of Spinda in the game, this event occurrence is one step toward that goal.

4) Heart Trim Furfrou

The chance to snag Heart Trim Furfrou in Pokemon GO doesn't come around often (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Furfrou isn't particularly rare on its own in Pokemon GO, it does have the ability to have its fur trimmed into nine different designs aside from its Natural form. These trims are each represented in the Pokedex, so hardcore Pokemon collectors may be willing to go the distance and collect all the Furfrou trim patterns, and the Carnival of Love event should be a help.

For the price of 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust, players can trim their Natural Furfrou into the Heart Trim Furfrou, helping them progress toward collecting every unique cut of this poodle-like Pokemon.

5) Quaxly

Quaxly and its evolutions Quaxwell and Quaquaval (Image via AndiTheMaster/YouTube)

Sure, Quaxly is far from what most players would consider rare, especially because it's available as a 5km egg hatch in the ongoing Timeless Travels season. Moreover, it can be found in the wild and via research rewards. Be that as it may, while Quaxly may be common now, it may not be so in the future, so trainers will want to capitalize and catch as many Quaxly as they can.

During the Carnival of Love, Quaxly should appear much more often in the wild, and trainers can still hatch it from 5km eggs. Evolving Quaxly all the way to Quaquaval takes quite a few candies, and considering this Paldean starter Pokemon's capabilities, the time and resources are worth it. This is particularly true if Quaxly becomes more scarce in future seasons.

