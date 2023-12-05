Pokemon GO Timeless Travels: GO Tour Sinnoh, wild spawns, Research Breakthrough encounters, bonuses, and more

The Season of Timeless Travels has started in Pokemon GO, and with it has arrived a number of new wild encounters, Research Breakthrough pocket monsters, seasonal bonuses, and plenty more. With this season, more Pokemon from Pokemon Legends Arceus' Hisui region are slated to make their debuts, including Wyrdeer.

This season will also see the GO Tour Sinnoh 2024, celebrating pocket monsters from that region with an in-person and a global event. We have gathered all the available information regarding the Season of Timeless Travels.

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels schedule

Timeless Travels began on December 1, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on March 1, 2023, at 10 am local time, lasting for three months.

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels wild spawns

The next encounters will be available in the wild during Timeless Travels:

Cities

Vulpix [shiny encounter available]

Ampharos [shiny encounter available]

Sneasel [shiny encounter available]

Zigzagoon [shiny encounter available]

Trubbish [shiny encounter available]

Klink [shiny encounter available]

Nymble

Forests

Parasect

Alolan Exeggutor [shiny encounter available]

Scyther [shiny encounter available]

Combee [shiny encounter available]

Dwebble [shiny encounter available]

Passimian

Smoliv

Mountains

Alolan Geodude [shiny encounter available]

Rhyhorn [shiny encounter available]

Larvitar [shiny encounter available]

Sableye [shiny encounter available]

Bronzor [shiny encounter available]

Roggenrola [shiny encounter available]

Drilbur [shiny encounter available]

Beaches and Water

Alolan Dugtrio

Shellder [shiny encounter available]

Paldean Wooper [shiny encounter available]

Lotad [shiny encounter available]

Corphish [shiny encounter available]

Clamperl [shiny encounter available]

Goomy [shiny encounter available]

Northern Hemisphere

Beldum [shiny encounter available]

Pidove [shiny encounter available]

Foongus [shiny encounter available]

Deerling (Winter)

Chespin [shiny encounter available]

Fennekin [shiny encounter available]

Froakie [shiny encounter available]

Southern Hemisphere

Treecko [shiny encounter available]

Torchic [shiny encounter available]

Mudkip [shiny encounter available]

Shroomish [shiny encounter available]

Starly [shiny encounter available]

Gible [shiny encounter available]

Deerling (Summer)

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels Research Breakthrough encounters

The following Pokemon will appear as Research Breakthrough encounters during Timeless Travels:

Lapras [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Weezin [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Mr. Mime [shiny encounter available]

Furfrou [shiny encounter available]

Goomy [shiny encounter available]

Jangmo-O

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels seasonal bonuses

Timeless Travels seasonal bonuses are as follows:

Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon.

One additional Candy when trading Pokémon.

Trainers level 31 and above will have a higher chance to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person five-star raids.

Increased XP for a seven-day PokéStop spin streak.

Increased XP and Stardust for a seven-day Pokémon catch streak.

Pokemon GO Timeless Travels other details

As mentioned above, GO Tour Sinnoh 2024 will be held during Timeless Travels. See the Los Angeles and Global event guides to learn more.

Players can also participate every month in an Eggs-pedition Access Timed Research that provides them with a set of tasks to be completed.

Interested trainers can check out the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to see what lies ahead and prepare accordingly.