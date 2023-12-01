Pokemon GO Eggs-pedition Access December: Tasks, rewards, bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Eggs-pedition Access December 2023 is now available. Trainers can purchase the ticket for the same, which provides them with Timed Research opportunities, in-game bonuses to enjoy, and more. During Season of Timeless Travels, each month will provide players with an Eggs-pedition Access to dive into. December 2023's questline will reward trainers with a Gible encounter.

We have jotted down all the available information regarding Eggs-pedition Access December 2023 for players to have an easy time in-game.

Pokemon GO Eggs-pedition Access December price, date, and time

Pokemon GO Eggs-pedition Access will run from Friday, December 1, 2023, at 10 am local time to Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Trainers will need to complete every task and redeem the rewards as they will expire after that period.

The Eggs-pedition Access December 2023 ticket is available for US$5.00 (or its equivalent in the player's local currency) from the in-game shop. It will provide trainers with bonuses and Timed Research questlines. Tickets are available till Friday, December 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Eggs-pedition Access December bonuses

Ticket-holding trainers will enjoy the following bonuses during the event:

1 single-use Incubator awarded for your first spin of the day

3× XP awarded for your first catch of the day

3× XP awarded for your first spin of the day

Open up to 50 Gifts per day

Send up to 150 Gifts per day

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag

Pokemon GO Eggs-pedition Access December Timed Research

The Eggs-pedition Access December will provide trainers with XP, Stardust, and a Gible encounter. Its tasks and rewards are as follows:

Eggs-pedition Access December - Step 1 of 4

Catch 30 Pokemon - 2500 XP

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - 2500 XP

Transfer 20 Pokemon - 2500 XP

Rewards: 2500 XP

Eggs-pedition Access December - Step 2 of 4

Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 2500x Stardust

Send 5 Gifts to friends - 2500x Stardust

Hatch 3 Eggs - 2500x Stardust

Rewards: 2500x Stardust

Eggs-pedition Access December - Step 3 of 4

No information is available right now.

Eggs-pedition Access December - Step 4 of 4

No information is available right now.

Season of Timeless Travel is in full swing in-game now. Interested trainers can check out the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to learn more about what they will experience this month.

The last month of the year will see the debut of Hisuian Samurott and Wyrdeer. Furthermore, Community Day December 2023 will feature recaps of the year's Community Day events.