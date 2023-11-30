Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles: Date, time, event bonuses, and more 

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh will take place in Los Angeles, and Niantic recently announced the event and what it would encompass. While we expect to hear more about the occasion in the upcoming month, the official announcement revealed that a host of pocket monsters will get their shiny variant debut at the event. One such Pokemon that trainers can look out for is Shiny Shaymin.

The in-person GO Tour event allows fans to gather together and enjoy the game and everything it offers to the fullest extent. Previous iterations of the GO Tour event have celebrated Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn.

We have jotted down all the currently available information regarding Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour Los Angeles in this article below.

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles date, time, and location

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles is scheduled to take place on February 17, 2024, and February 18, 2024. Each day, the event will run from 9 am local time to 5 pm local time. It will occur at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

To learn about the global version, check out our GO Tour Sinnoh Global guide.

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles raids

The following pocket monsters will appear in raids during the event:

One-Star Raids

Turtwig [shiny encounter available]

Chimchar [shiny encounter available]

Piplup [shiny encounter available]

Five-Star Raids

Dialga

Palkia

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles wild encounters

The wild encounters for the various habitats present during the event are as follows:

Entangled Ruins

Pikachu with Dawn's Hat [shiny encounter available]

Tangela [shiny encounter available]

Eevee [shiny encounter available]

Misdreavus [shiny encounter available]

Nosepass [shiny encounter available]

Roselia [shiny encounter available]

Duskull [shiny encounter available]

Turtwig [shiny encounter available]

Kricketot [shiny encounter available]

Plant Cloak Burmy [shiny encounter available]

Combee [shiny encounter available]

Cherubi [shiny encounter available]

Bronzor [shiny encounter available]

Seaside Metropolis

Pikachu with Dawn's Hat [shiny encounter available]

Magnemite [shiny encounter available]

Porygon [shiny encounter available]

Ralts [shiny encounter available]

Piplup [shiny encounter available]

Starly [shiny encounter available]

Bidoof [shiny encounter available]

Trash Cloak Burmy [shiny encounter available]

Buizel [shiny encounter available]

East Sea Shellos [shiny encounter available]

West Sea Shellos [shiny encounter available]

Drifloon [shiny encounter available]

Glameow [shiny encounter available]

Finneon [shiny encounter available]

Bubbling Mire

Pikachu with Lucas's Hat [shiny encounter available]

Aipom [shiny encounter available]

Yanma [shiny encounter available]

Gligar [shiny encounter available]

Shinx [shiny encounter available]

Cranidos [shiny encounter available]

Shieldon [shiny encounter available]

Sandy Cloak Burmy [shiny encounter available]

Stunky [shiny encounter available]

Gible [shiny encounter available]

Hippopotas [shiny encounter available]

Skorupi [shiny encounter available]

Croagunk [shiny encounter available]

Mountain Spring

Pikachu with Lucas's Hat [shiny encounter available]

Lickitung [shiny encounter available]

Rhyhorn [shiny encounter available]

Magmanr [shiny encounter available]

Eevee [shiny encounter available]

Togetic [shiny encounter available]

Murkrow [shiny encounter available]

Sneasel [shiny encounter available]

Swinub [shiny encounter available]

Snorunt [shiny encounter available]

Chimchar [shiny encounter available]

Buneary [shiny encounter available]

Snover [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles Incense encounters

The following pocket monsters will spawn when trainers use Incense during the event:

Unown H [shiny encounter available]

Unown I [shiny encounter available]

Unown N [shiny encounter available]

Unown O [shiny encounter available]

Unown S [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles egg hatches

Trainers can hatch the following pocket monsters from eggs during the event:

2 km eggs

Budew [shiny encounter available]

Chingling [shiny encounter available]

Bonsly [shiny encounter available]

Mime Jr. [shiny encounter available]

Happiny [shiny encounter available]

Munchlax [shiny encounter available]

Riolu [shiny encounter available]

Mantyke [shiny encounter available]

5 km eggs

Stunky [shiny encounter available]

Gible [shiny encounter available]

10 km eggs

Pachirisu [shiny encounter available]

Chatot [shiny encounter available]

Carnivine [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles exclusive in-person experiences

Trainers who make the trip to Los Angeles for GO Tour Sinnoh will enjoy exclusive in-person experiences. They are as follows:

Sinnoh Snapshots : Players may encounter Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup wearing Lucas or Dawn’s hat while taking snapshots during the event.

: Players may encounter Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup wearing Lucas or Dawn’s hat while taking snapshots during the event. Legendary Photo Opportunities : Players may encounter Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf. Furthermore, if they take a picture of them in the wild, they can encounter another.

: Players may encounter Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf. Furthermore, if they take a picture of them in the wild, they can encounter another. Field Research: Ticket-holding trainers will enjoy a boosted chance of receiving Field Research "featuring Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region, including Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup wearing Lucas or Dawn’s hat!"

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles Spiritomb Timed Research story

Spiritomb in GO Tour Sinnoh 2024 (Image via Niantic)

With GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles, Niantic is putting a spin on Spiritomb's lore while catching the pocket monster in-game. Players will have to spin 10 of 108 unique PokeStops from around Los Angeles County and Orange County to encounter Spiritomb.

The Timed Research story for this will be available to ticket-holding trainers starting February 16, 2024. The tasks and rewards for the same must be completed and redeemed before February 18, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles Masterwork Research, Diamond or Pearl badge, and Team GO Rocket Special Research story

A Masterwork Research rewarding an encounter with Shiny Shaymin will be available to ticket-holding trainers. The event will also feature a Special Research story focusing on Team GO Rocket. Furthermore, players will be provided rewards and bonuses depending on their choice between Diamond and Pearl badges.

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles shiny debuts

Shiny Pokemon in GO Tour Sinnoh (Image via Niantic)

The following shiny pocket monsters are making their debuts in-game with the event:

Carnivine

Chatot

Chingling

Pachirisu

Stunky

Skuntank

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles event bonuses

Ticket-holding trainers will enjoy the following event bonuses during the event:

1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

Up to 6 Special Trades can be made during the day on your ticket—no matter where you are in Los Angeles!

1/2 Stardust cost for trades

Up to 9 daily free Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles: Tickets and more

The live event ticket for the in-person Los Angeles event will cost trainers US$30 (currently available at a discounted price of US$25). There are upgrades and add-ons available to further enrich the experience.

Players can purchase these tickets by going in-game, to the main menu, and then to events where they will notice the "Tickets Available" option.